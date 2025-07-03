The One GOP Rep Who Voted Against Advancing the Reconciliation Bill Had the Dumbest Reason for Doing So

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) is the party goober right now. He was part of a five-vote bloc that was against advancing the reconciliation package that cuts taxes, kicks illegals off Medicaid, and secures our border. He was willing to set fire to all of that, all of President Trump and the GOP’s top domestic action items over Ukraine war funding. I’m not kidding:
He voted and then disappeared for the remainder of Wednesday night. In the end, the four other ‘no’ votes—Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Keith Self (R-TX), and Andrew Clyde (R-GA)–all fell in line with the eight or so other holdouts.
Today, I called on the President to address my serious concern regarding reports the United States is withholding critical defense material pledged to Ukraine. This comes as Russia launches the largest aerial assault since the war began, firing over 500 weapons at civilian… pic.twitter.com/H9X9gELbOc— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) July 2, 2025
🚨 BREAKING: “Republican” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is reportedly attempting to BLOCK the One Big Beautiful Bill because he wants more weapons sent to Ukraine— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2025
WTF??!
YOU REPRESENT PENNSYLVANIA, @RepBrianFitz. NOT UKRAINE! pic.twitter.com/MWXVyvmEUW
🚨#BREAKING: Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is now reportedly working to block the One Big Beautiful Bill, demanding more weapons be sent to Ukraine before moving forward.— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 3, 2025
The vote on the rule to advance the legislation was 219-213. Fitzpatrick was the only Republican to side with House Democrats.
🚨 BREAKING— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025
Speaker Mike Johnson rallies the GOP and the U.S. House finally advances the One Big Beautiful Bill to debate with a vote of 219-213.
Trump’s tax bill is now on a glide path to final passage after all of the Rs save Fitzpatrick voted for the rule. Timing depends on Jeffries’ Magic Minute.— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 3, 2025
Nice going, sir.
The political calculus here is fascinating.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 3, 2025
In a swing seat like this, Dems are going to vote against him no matter what.
Voting against the bill just means he'll get some Trump fury and lose some Republican support. https://t.co/Lq6KD0X237
