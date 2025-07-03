You Already Know Who the Primary Enemy of Trump's Reconciliation Package Was
The One GOP Rep Who Voted Against Advancing the Reconciliation Bill Had the Dumbest Reason for Doing So

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 03, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) is the party goober right now. He was part of a five-vote bloc that was against advancing the reconciliation package that cuts taxes, kicks illegals off Medicaid, and secures our border. He was willing to set fire to all of that, all of President Trump and the GOP’s top domestic action items over Ukraine war funding. I’m not kidding: 

He voted and then disappeared for the remainder of Wednesday night. In the end, the four other ‘no’ votes—Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Keith Self (R-TX), and Andrew Clyde (R-GA)–all fell in line with the eight or so other holdouts.  

The vote on the rule to advance the legislation was 219-213. Fitzpatrick was the only Republican to side with House Democrats.  

Nice going, sir.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP RECONCILIATION

