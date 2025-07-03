The One GOP Rep Who Voted Against Advancing the Reconciliation Bill Had the...
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Is Immune to the Libs' Gaslighting...and It's Hilarious to Watch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 03, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

By now, you know that CNN’s Scott Jennings will be featured on the Salem Radio Network on weekdays from 2-3 PM EST starting July 14. The killer of liberal narratives on one of the most notorious anti-Trump networks is bringing his talents to Salem. That doesn’t mean he steps away from doing what he does best on CNN, which is annihilating his co-panelists who have no idea what they’re talking about. 

Jennings once again showed he’s immune to liberal gaslighting, and he doesn’t have to do much to incinerate their insane talking points. He sparred with Christine Quinn, the former speaker of the New York City Council, who tried to claim that Mamdani wouldn’t interfere with federal agents engaging in immigration enforcement operations. Quinn tried to deny it—Mamdani literally said it.  

There was some dancing, but Jennings finally got the winning jab in there:  

Also, Democrats are not keen at all with Jennings calling Mamdani a communist, saying he’s a socialist. They both read the same material, comrade. 

