Tipsheet

How Abrego Garcia Is Avoiding Deportation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 02, 2025 6:30 AM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

CNN’s Scott Jennings was prophetic about the Abrego Garcia, aka the Maryland man who’s really an MS-13 gangbanger who beats his wife, story. Whether he’s deported or brought back to the United States, he’s not going to go back to the life he had here while being here illegally. No more alleged human trafficking trips—it ends now. He was deported to El Salvador, but the Trump administration brought him back to face human trafficking charges. In an ironic twist, Garcia is fighting to stay in jail to avoid deportation—it’s going to happen, amigo; accept it—and the court has obliged him (via CBS News):

A federal magistrate judge said Monday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and then was returned to the United States to face criminal charges of human smuggling, will remain in federal custody until at least mid-July. 

Abrego Garcia's lawyers had asked the judge Friday to delay his release, warning that the Trump administration had made conflicting statements about whether he will be deported after he is released ahead of a trial. 

The brief order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes is the latest development in the case involving Abrego Garcia, whose removal to El Salvador in March emerged as a flashpoint in President Trump's immigration agenda and promise of mass deportations of immigrants in the U.S. unlawfully. 

Abrego Garcia was indicted by a federal grand jury on two charges of human smuggling in late May, after which the government returned him to the U.S. to face federal prosecution. He has pleaded not guilty.

He was not mistakenly deported. If you’re illegal, you’re going. We don’t abide by or accept the liberal media’s fake news nonsense and extraneous linguistic gymnastics to defend someone getting the boot. He’s a gang member who is going to be deported again. As for the supposed administrative error, such things happen. Oh well.  

USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
Activist judges tried to slow down the deportation operations with national injunctions. Now, they’re trying to prevent illegals from being released from jail. Unreal, but also, again, Garcia was never going to return to the life he had as a reported criminal thug in America. He’s going back. 

Trump Just Torched a Narrative Tillis Peddled to Show His MAGA Bonafides Matt Vespa
Sorry, Libs, GOP Support for Trump Is at an All-Time High Matt Vespa
The Secret Sauce That Made America John Stossel
Schmitt Exposes Dem Misinformation, Confirms Trump’s BBB Cuts Medicaid for 1.4 Million Illegal Aliens Sarah Arnold
Tipping Point Kurt Schlichter

