Zohran Mamdani Really Posted This About the Recent Murder of a Holocaust Survivor

Zohran Mamdani is shameless. I get why he had to say something because the liberal media is going ga-ga for this guy, and being the New York City Democratic mayoral candidate and the political t-shirt of the week, he felt it necessary to weigh in on a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, against pro-Israel supporters.

The terrorist Mohamad Soliman yelling about “ending Zionists.”



He did it moments after severely burning several Jewish-Americans who had gathered to support the hostages held in the terror tunnels under Gaza.



This what chants about “globalizing the intifada” turn into. pic.twitter.com/4LsZH1ZU0Q — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 2, 2025

The terrorist Mohamad Soliman yelling about “Palestine” after badly burning several Jewish-Americans who were protesting in the defense of the Hamas hostages tonight.



The attacker took place in Boulder, Colorado.



🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/4MDLFvI7Bk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 2, 2025

📍 Boulder, CO - StopAntisemitism mourns the passing of Karen Diamond, a Holocaust survivor who tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in an antisemitic terror attack on June 1st.



Mohamed Soliman was arrested after attempting to set fire to Karen and others… https://t.co/PW0Y45V5RB pic.twitter.com/XsWMd655eU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 30, 2025

A terrorist and an illegal alien from Egypt firebombed an event calling for the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. One woman, Karen Diamon, 82, a Holocaust survivor, was severely wounded in the attack. She died of her injuries yesterday. So, this is a murder, not someone passing away, Mr. Mamdani:

I am heartbroken by the news from Colorado where Karen Diamond, a victim of the vicious attack earlier this month, has passed away. May Karen’s memory be a blessing and a reminder that we must constantly work to eradicate hatred and violence.

“Passed away” is a really strange way to say that she was firebombed and murdered for being Jewish. https://t.co/n9r8spFr63 — Jordyn (@JordynTilchen) June 30, 2025

Yeah, man, this isn’t going to fly. The terrorist, Mohamad Soliman, attacked this event as part of the campaign to “globalize the intifada.” A phrase you refuse to condemn.

He repeated your pro-Hamas chants as he killed her. https://t.co/5dBtZLRklO — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 30, 2025

This is what happens when you "globalize the intifada," so I thought you'd be celebrating this! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2025

They did what you told them to, Mamdani. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 30, 2025

Read the room, man.

Mamdani is an unabashed communist and walks a waffled line when it comes to Hamas and radical Islamic terrorism—and I know I’m being generous here.