Zohran Mamdani Really Posted This About the Recent Murder of a Holocaust Survivor

Zohran Mamdani is shameless. I get why he had to say something because the liberal media is going ga-ga for this guy, and being the New York City Democratic mayoral candidate and the political t-shirt of the week, he felt it necessary to weigh in on a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, against pro-Israel supporters.
The terrorist Mohamad Soliman yelling about “ending Zionists.”— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 2, 2025
He did it moments after severely burning several Jewish-Americans who had gathered to support the hostages held in the terror tunnels under Gaza.
This what chants about “globalizing the intifada” turn into. pic.twitter.com/4LsZH1ZU0Q
The terrorist Mohamad Soliman yelling about “Palestine” after badly burning several Jewish-Americans who were protesting in the defense of the Hamas hostages tonight.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 2, 2025
The attacker took place in Boulder, Colorado.
🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/4MDLFvI7Bk
📍 Boulder, CO - StopAntisemitism mourns the passing of Karen Diamond, a Holocaust survivor who tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in an antisemitic terror attack on June 1st.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 30, 2025
Mohamed Soliman was arrested after attempting to set fire to Karen and others… https://t.co/PW0Y45V5RB pic.twitter.com/XsWMd655eU
A terrorist and an illegal alien from Egypt firebombed an event calling for the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. One woman, Karen Diamon, 82, a Holocaust survivor, was severely wounded in the attack. She died of her injuries yesterday. So, this is a murder, not someone passing away, Mr. Mamdani:
I am heartbroken by the news from Colorado where Karen Diamond, a victim of the vicious attack earlier this month, has passed away.
May Karen’s memory be a blessing and a reminder that we must constantly work to eradicate hatred and violence.
“Passed away” is a really strange way to say that she was firebombed and murdered for being Jewish. https://t.co/n9r8spFr63— Jordyn (@JordynTilchen) June 30, 2025
Yeah, man, this isn’t going to fly. The terrorist, Mohamad Soliman, attacked this event as part of the campaign to “globalize the intifada.” A phrase you refuse to condemn.
He repeated your pro-Hamas chants as he killed her. https://t.co/5dBtZLRklO— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 30, 2025
This is what happens when you "globalize the intifada," so I thought you'd be celebrating this!— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2025
They did what you told them to, Mamdani.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 30, 2025
Read the room, man.
Mamdani is an unabashed communist and walks a waffled line when it comes to Hamas and radical Islamic terrorism—and I know I’m being generous here.
