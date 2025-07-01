Dem Senator Shows He's Illiterate on Elections Results and Iran Intelligence Reports
Tipsheet

Zohran Mamdani Really Posted This About the Recent Murder of a Holocaust Survivor

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 01, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani is shameless. I get why he had to say something because the liberal media is going ga-ga for this guy, and being the New York City Democratic mayoral candidate and the political t-shirt of the week, he felt it necessary to weigh in on a terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, against pro-Israel supporters. 

A terrorist and an illegal alien from Egypt firebombed an event calling for the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza. One woman, Karen Diamon, 82, a Holocaust survivor, was severely wounded in the attack. She died of her injuries yesterday. So, this is a murder, not someone passing away, Mr. Mamdani:  

I am heartbroken by the news from Colorado where Karen Diamond, a victim of the vicious attack earlier this month, has passed away. 

May Karen’s memory be a blessing and a reminder that we must constantly work to eradicate hatred and violence. 

Yeah, man, this isn’t going to fly. The terrorist, Mohamad Soliman, attacked this event as part of the campaign to “globalize the intifada.” A phrase you refuse to condemn.  

Read the room, man.

Mamdani is an unabashed communist and walks a waffled line when it comes to Hamas and radical Islamic terrorism—and I know I’m being generous here. 

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL

