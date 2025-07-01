USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down

USAID is over, folks. It’s dead. It was part of a multi-phase shut down that began when the Department of Government Efficiency exposed the agency as a vessel for the wealthy and powerful. The political class got their slush fund busted. It was whittled down to a nub by DOGE, then absorbed into the State Department, and now Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed its final death warrant (via Fox News):

USAID will no longer send foreign assistance across the globe, with the State Department taking over any such programs that President Donald Trump's administration wishes to continue, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Tuesday. Rubio made the announcement in a Tuesday statement, saying USAID had for decades failed to ensure the programs it funded actually supported America's interests. The State Department will take over foreign assistance programs beginning July 1, he said. "Beyond creating a globe-spanning NGO industrial complex at taxpayer expense, USAID has little to show since the end of the Cold War. Development objectives have rarely been met, instability has often worsened, and anti-American sentiment has only grown," Rubio wrote. "This era of government-sanctioned inefficiency has officially come to an end. Under the Trump Administration, we will finally have a foreign funding mission in America that prioritizes our national interests. As of July 1st, USAID will officially cease to implement foreign assistance. Foreign assistance programs that align with administration policies—and which advance American interests—will be administered by the State Department, where they will be delivered with more accountability, strategy, and efficiency," he continued.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was outraged, warning that the IRS or intelligence agencies might be next. Chuck, we were already convinced that USAID had to go. CNN melted down, claiming that 14 million would die with USAID closing shop. Where did they get that figure?

Schumer: "Today, it's USAID. Next it might be the IRS or the intelligence agencies"



pic.twitter.com/hSnfSzAPb7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2025

"Today, they shut down USAID. Next it might be the IRS or the intelligence agencies" https://t.co/iE1cU6EY0h pic.twitter.com/FJRDbto9VJ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 1, 2025

Backward reels the mind to when liberal commentator Anand Giridharadas said the USAID cuts might have killed 300,000 people. That was last May, and now it’s 14 million.

Anand Giridharadas stated on MSNBC that USAID cuts since January 2025, influenced by Elon Musk, led to 300,000 deaths, citing a Boston University study by Brooke Nichols.



These figures lack primary evidence, and no such study has been confirmed.



Attributing this solely to Musk… pic.twitter.com/M6TV83Mh55 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) May 30, 2025

🚨ABSURD: CNN reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the OFFICIAL dismantling of USAID.



Their first reaction?



"Its closure could contribute to some 14 MILLION DEATHS in the next five years!" pic.twitter.com/1Mr9qPRu4z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2025

Yeah, sure, Jan.