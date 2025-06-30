WaPo, These Intercepted Calls Between Iranian Officals Aren't News

Guys, you got egg on your face when you ran with a leaked low-confidence intelligence report about President Trump’s air strikes on Iran that suggested the precision air strikes on crucial nuclear sites were virtually ineffective. CNN was the lead hitter in getting this shoddy story into the liberal media bubble. It resonated with all the wrong people, and it turned out to be totally wrong within 36 hours.

Now, they’re playing the same game with this nonsense about intercepted calls from Iranian officials, which, to the shock of only the mentally challenged, said that the nation’s nuclear program wasn’t damaged (via WaPo):

The United States obtained intercepted communication between senior Iranian officials discussing this month’s military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and remarking that the attack was less devastating than they had expected, said four people familiar with the classified intelligence circulating within the U.S. government. The communication, intended to be private, included Iranian government officials speculating as to why the strikes directed by President Donald Trump were not as destructive and extensive as they anticipated, these people said. Like some others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. The intercepted signals intelligence is the latest preliminary information offering a more complicated picture than the one conveyed by the president, who has said the operation “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program.

My Lord— the communications "intended to be private,” like no kidding, man. Do you think the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism was going to broadcast this on Twitter or something? Why is it that the media cannot highlight or discern what’s obviously deliberate misinformation? Tehran knows they’re on the bug. They know their communications are monitored. Of course they’re going to leak a fake story like this, play phone theater, and know we have anti-Trump idiots here who think this is actual intelligence. Do we need to re-up what this intelligence official said about the leaked report on the strikes, which CNN peddled? I think we do:

"It's basically messaging by the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], messaging by Tehran," said Michael Pregent, a former intelligence officer with U.S. Central Command who operated in the Middle East for nearly 30 years. "DIA is taking a SIGINT report from the National Security Agency ... and putting together an assessment to leak. I know it’s messaging, the Iranians know it’s messaging, and for some reason, NSA believes it’s actual f—ing intelligence."

These people will never admit that the program is destroyed—ever. Who is working in these newsrooms?