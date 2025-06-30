Fetterman: I Want to Go Home

Vote-a-rama commenced as soon as the reading of the bill finished. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) subjected the clerks to unnecessary torture reading this reconciliation package after Republicans cleared a crucial procedural hurdle early Sunday morning on a 51-49 vote. It took 16 hours for the bill to be read in its entirety; Schumer objected to unanimous consent after the motion to advance, so alas, here we are.

One Democratic Senator has had enough of the amendment votes, and this bill in general. He’s an obvious ‘no’ vote, but the wait to cast it is getting to him. Sen. John Fetterman lamented how he missed his family’s trip to the beach, adding he just wants to go home.

FETTERMAN: "I just want to go home.... I've missed our entire trip to the beach." pic.twitter.com/XNXqm4OHYE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2025

The reconciliation package aims to make the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, fully fund the president’s immigration agenda, and enact much-needed welfare reforms to our social programs, specifically adding work requirements to obtain Medicaid. So, as you can see, Democrats hate everything about this imperfect bill that will prevent a massive tax increase on working families. We must codify those Trump tax cuts. Democrats voted to keep illegal aliens eligible for those benefits today, a window into their brand of public policy insanity.

Anyways, Fetterman has Sloop John B on replay, but the people who I think truly want to go home are the clerks, stenographers, and pages who had to endure Schumer’s pouty response to the GOP clearing the procedural vote. Yes, not expected, but a total clown move.