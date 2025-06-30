Idaho Firefighters Killed in Horrific Sniper Ambush Have Been Identified
BOOM: Harvard Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, Could Lose ALL...
Here's What Trump Said to the FED Chair. It Was Brutal.
Why Do Democrats Think They Can Use Jesus to Push Their Agenda?
Mike Tyson Makes Important Request of Donald Trump
VIP
MSNBC Suggests Trump Is Now Free to Murder Journalists, and WaPo's Pulitzer Pedophile...
Two-Faced Suozzi: Still Backing Cuomo After Calling Him Out for Sexual Harassment, COVID...
AOC Under Federal Investigation for Employing Illegal Immigrant, Helping Others Evade ICE
Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bil...
Iranian Mothers Offer Babies As Martyrs, Chant 'Death to America' at Tehran Ceremony
VIP
Prestigious Law School Hit for Loopholing Trump’s DEI Ban by Offering Bonus Points...
BBB Update: 44 Democrats Vote to Allow Criminal Illegals on Medicaid
Hakeem Jeffries Hesitant to Endorse Zohran Mamdani: 'We Don't Really Know Each Other'
VIP
Trump Wrote a Note to Jerome Powell. This Is What It Said.
Tipsheet

Fetterman: I Want to Go Home

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Vote-a-rama commenced as soon as the reading of the bill finished. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) subjected the clerks to unnecessary torture reading this reconciliation package after Republicans cleared a crucial procedural hurdle early Sunday morning on a 51-49 vote. It took 16 hours for the bill to be read in its entirety; Schumer objected to unanimous consent after the motion to advance, so alas, here we are. 

Advertisement

One Democratic Senator has had enough of the amendment votes, and this bill in general. He’s an obvious ‘no’ vote, but the wait to cast it is getting to him. Sen. John Fetterman lamented how he missed his family’s trip to the beach, adding he just wants to go home. 

The reconciliation package aims to make the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, fully fund the president’s immigration agenda, and enact much-needed welfare reforms to our social programs, specifically adding work requirements to obtain Medicaid. So, as you can see, Democrats hate everything about this imperfect bill that will prevent a massive tax increase on working families. We must codify those Trump tax cuts. Democrats voted to keep illegal aliens eligible for those benefits today, a window into their brand of public policy insanity. 

Recommended

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Anyways, Fetterman has Sloop John B on replay, but the people who I think truly want to go home are the clerks, stenographers, and pages who had to endure Schumer’s pouty response to the GOP clearing the procedural vote. Yes, not expected, but a total clown move. 


Tags:

JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
AOC Under Federal Investigation for Employing Illegal Immigrant, Helping Others Evade ICE Sarah Arnold
Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' Sarah Arnold
Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said. Madeline Leesman
Is This the Idaho Firefighter Sniper? Matt Vespa
Iranian Mothers Offer Babies As Martyrs, Chant 'Death to America' at Tehran Ceremony Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement