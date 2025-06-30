All Scott Jennings Could Do Was Laugh When CNN Tried to Whitewash Zohran Mamdani's Whacko Agenda

Zohran Mamdani is inches away from becoming the next mayor of New York City. He bested former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, and he’s a full-blown communist. There’s no denying that. He also wants the government to run the grocery stores, defund the police, and tax white neighborhoods. He’s tried to finagle some issues, like saying he wants to reform policing instead of eliminating it. Still, it’s going to be fun watching the media fail to hold this guy accountable.

For CNN’s Scott Jennings, all he could do was laugh as he watched his network colleagues twist themselves into pretzels to make Mamdani sound more palatable to the masses. He joked that Democrats are trying to pull another Kamala Harris media exercise with this guy:

Holy crap — CNN host has @ScottJenningsKY laughing in disbelief as he gaslights that Mamdani doesn’t want to tax white people when Mamdani specifically said he wants to tax white people.



JENNINGS: He literally wrote it in a statement, Omar. He literally wrote it down!



JIMENEZ:… pic.twitter.com/qEyY3Kfk47 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2025

Oh, and taxing the whites more is a real thing:

🚨DISTURBING — Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic mayoral candidate for NYC, wants to raise taxes—on white people.



Some call that, Reverse Racism.



Read about it: https://t.co/W6sbknvLYH pic.twitter.com/wvavmakQ1f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

Mamdani is unapologetic about language in his plan that would tax “whiter” neighborhoods at higher rates:



"It's not driven by race….I'm just naming things as they are." pic.twitter.com/Dnrtij9BxH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Mandani admits wanting to tax white people just for being white. Not even hiding it.



“Whiter neighborhoods” pic.twitter.com/V8gCQ2Cs3S — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) June 27, 2025

I mean, need we say more about the media failing to report on this clown correctly:

A good reminder that Politifact is not a serious or reliable fact-checking organization. pic.twitter.com/bE2JmE8iov — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 30, 2025