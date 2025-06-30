WaPo, These Intercepted Calls Between Iranian Officals Aren't News
Tipsheet

All Scott Jennings Could Do Was Laugh When CNN Tried to Whitewash Zohran Mamdani's Whacko Agenda

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Zohran Mamdani is inches away from becoming the next mayor of New York City. He bested former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, and he’s a full-blown communist. There’s no denying that. He also wants the government to run the grocery stores, defund the police, and tax white neighborhoods. He’s tried to finagle some issues, like saying he wants to reform policing instead of eliminating it. Still, it’s going to be fun watching the media fail to hold this guy accountable. 

For CNN’s Scott Jennings, all he could do was laugh as he watched his network colleagues twist themselves into pretzels to make Mamdani sound more palatable to the masses. He joked that Democrats are trying to pull another Kamala Harris media exercise with this guy: 

Oh, and taxing the whites more is a real thing: 

I mean, need we say more about the media failing to report on this clown correctly:

