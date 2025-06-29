Did This UK Music Festival Devolve Into a Nazi Rally?
Tipsheet

Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Deliver a Brutal Fact-Check That Shut Down This Guest Panelist

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 29, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Cari Champion shouldn’t be allowed on CNN anymore. At least, I wouldn’t be able to show my face if this happened to me. The liberal guest panelist got bodied by Scott Jennings after she said there wasn’t a peace deal signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. The problem: A peace deal was signed in the Oval Office yesterday. It ended a decades-long war between the two nations, and it was televised. There is no excuse for this massive blunder, though unsurprising for the Trump-deranged clowns that dominate CNN’s contributor pool. 

“You didn't watch the news yesterday. They literally announced it in the Oval Office,” said Jennings. “I feel like you should watch the news before you come out here,” he added. 

Brutal. 

And here’s the deal being signed:

