Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Deliver a Brutal Fact-Check That Shut Down This Guest Panelist

Cari Champion shouldn’t be allowed on CNN anymore. At least, I wouldn’t be able to show my face if this happened to me. The liberal guest panelist got bodied by Scott Jennings after she said there wasn’t a peace deal signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. The problem: A peace deal was signed in the Oval Office yesterday. It ended a decades-long war between the two nations, and it was televised. There is no excuse for this massive blunder, though unsurprising for the Trump-deranged clowns that dominate CNN’s contributor pool.

🚨 LMAO! CNN liberal panelist gets community noted in real-time by Scott Jennings as she fails to realize Trump ENDED the Congo-Rwanda war.



PANELIST: "It's not done, it's not done!"



JENNINGS: "You didn't watch the news yesterday. They literally announced it in the Oval Office."… pic.twitter.com/2TvggqJM6N — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2025

“You didn't watch the news yesterday. They literally announced it in the Oval Office,” said Jennings. “I feel like you should watch the news before you come out here,” he added.

Brutal.

And here’s the deal being signed:

.@POTUS signs letters to Rwanda President Paul Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi congratulating them on settling the decades-long conflict between their two nations and inviting them to Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/oGyOouW6Pe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 27, 2025

.@VP on the historic peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo: "Under @POTUS' leadership, we've taken what was 30 years of killing and war... and now we're on a pathway to peace." pic.twitter.com/reYa1UqZce — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 27, 2025

Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner to @POTUS: "Thank you and congratulations indeed for this remarkable milestone, which is putting an end to 30 years of conflict and of suffering..." pic.twitter.com/ijN1QjsRpi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 27, 2025