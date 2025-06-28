Well, We Knew This GOP Senator Was Going to Screw Us
Tipsheet

Here's What Senate Dems Plan to Do to Gum Up the Works for Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 28, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This procedural vote was supposed to happen almost an hour ago, but this is DC time, the Senate is an institution that moves slowly, and we’re about to head into a dogfight with Democrats over President Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill.’ We’re marching toward the goal line, but it’s our side that can’t get it together. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is a ‘nay’ vote, as is Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), who opposed the public lands provisions. Do Republicans have the votes for the procedural vote? Supposedly, they do, though it might require Vice President Vance to break the tie. 

Additionally, Senate Democrats are likely to demand that the entire bill be read aloud. Unanimous consent will not be honored in this case. If there’s an objection, the entire bill must be read. That puts a final vote in the early morning hours on Monday:

Everyone, sit back and relax—this is going to be a long night regardless. 

In other news, the wild cards, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) are 'yay' votes on this motion.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP RECONCILIATION

