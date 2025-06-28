Here's What Senate Dems Plan to Do to Gum Up the Works for Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill

This procedural vote was supposed to happen almost an hour ago, but this is DC time, the Senate is an institution that moves slowly, and we’re about to head into a dogfight with Democrats over President Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill.’ We’re marching toward the goal line, but it’s our side that can’t get it together. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is a ‘nay’ vote, as is Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), who opposed the public lands provisions. Do Republicans have the votes for the procedural vote? Supposedly, they do, though it might require Vice President Vance to break the tie.

Republicans now have the votes to pass the motion to proceed. The only question is whether Vance is needed to break tie — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) June 28, 2025

Additionally, Senate Democrats are likely to demand that the entire bill be read aloud. Unanimous consent will not be honored in this case. If there’s an objection, the entire bill must be read. That puts a final vote in the early morning hours on Monday:

Schumer: I will object to Republicans moving forward on their Big, Ugly Bill without reading it on the Senate floor Republicans won’t tell America what’s in the bill So Democrats are forcing it to be read start to finish on the floor We will be here all night if that’s what it… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 28, 2025

Source saying that Schumer tells Dems he intends to have the bill read orally on the floor. Bills must be read on the floor. But the reading is almost always set aside by unanimous consent. However the bill must be read in full if there is an objection on the floor — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 28, 2025

🚨Democrats will force GOP to read bill aloud. This will take an estimated 15 hours.



Then Democrats get 10 hours of debate.



This means final passage sometime early AM Monday — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) June 28, 2025

The last time the Senate Clerks were required to verbally read an entire bill was Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in 2021. Johnson required the Senate clerks to verbally read all 628 pages of a $1.9 trillion COVID bill in early March 2021.



It took 10 hours and 43 minutes.



Late Sen.… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 28, 2025

Everyone, sit back and relax—this is going to be a long night regardless.

In other news, the wild cards, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) are 'yay' votes on this motion.

GOP MT Sen Sheehy signals he is against the sale of public lands and will be a nay on the procedural vote if it’s included — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 28, 2025

Just In: HAWLEY is satisfied with bill and will support both motion to proceed and final bill Per Punchbowl News — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) June 28, 2025