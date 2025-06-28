Here's What Senate Dems Plan to Do to Gum Up the Works for...
Far-Left Comedian Blames Trump for Her Overeating, Alcohol Abuse, and Depression
Go Home, Mr. Vice President: Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump Reconciliation Bill Outright

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 28, 2025 11:15 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The reconciliation package—aka the ‘big, beautiful bill’–was dragged over the finish line in a crucial procedural vote. Vice President JD Vance arrived on the Hill to cast the tiebreaking vote if necessary. It was not needed.

The motion passed 51-49. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against advancing what will be Trump's signature domestic legislation. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) did vote against the motion, but later changed his vote. Republicans came too close to making perfect the enemy of the good, the headline for this weekend. 

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was able to bring it home. The problem is, Lord knows what was hashed out behind closed doors to make that happen. Additionally, as planned, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) objected to unanimous consent, which is why he remained seated in the chamber throughout this time. The clerk will now read the whole BBB, which will take hours. 

This vote was outrageously too long, by the way:

There were lengthy discussions among Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Rick Scott (R-FL), who all voted in favor just before midnight.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) immediately objected 

The legislation aims to make the Trump tax cuts permanent, fully fund the immigration enforcement agenda, and apply much-needed work requirements for welfare reforms. Like everything in the Senate, this bill was going to be a tight vote. It would not have been shocking if Republicans had failed to clear this hurdle, especially with a host of Republicans not keen on the Medicaid funding tweaks and public lands provisions (via the Hill): 

Senate Republicans control a 53-seat majority and can afford three GOP defections on the bill and still pass it with a tiebreaking vote from Vice President Vance. 

Several GOP senators, however, refused to say whether they would vote to proceed to the bill, including Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Ron Johnson (Wis.). 

[…] 

Hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to Medicare spending are a major problem for several Republican senators, including Murkowski and Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Jerry Moran (Kan.). 

Johnson appeared angry over the decision to forge ahead with a vote, despite his pleas to spend more time on finding additional spending cuts. 

After the BBB barely cleared the procedural hurdle, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) dropped the public lands provision from the bill to reduce the political heartburn:

We still have a long way to go. Both chambers must pass an identical bill, so this process is still far from over. The vote-a-rama begins, but only after the entire legislation is read aloud, which is what Democrats aim to do next. That will likely take 10 to 12 hours.  

Another source of concern was Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed by Democrats, lopping off key portions of the bill. Elizabeth MacDonough, who took a hatchet to the Senate version. Why we allowed a Harry Reid lackey to butcher this legislation is still beyond me. 

