The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 28, 2025 6:55 AM
It was a tremendous couple of weeks for the Trump administration. These are facts, something that the Left cannot wrap their heads around since they’re still in the deepest throes of Trump derangement syndrome. One thing has become conspicuously absent from the news cycle: the impending economic Armageddon from President Trump’s tariff policy. 

The entire month of April was loaded with liberals gloating about the slumping stock market. Not only have markets stabilized, but there have been no price increases from these policies. Gas prices are at their lowest in four years. On the foreign policy front, Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been obliterated, Syria and Israel might be on the verge of inking a peace treaty, and the Abraham Accords might be expanded.  

In two weeks, the economy is booming, Iran’s nuke program is dead, and the peace could be breaking out throughout the Middle East now that the motherlode of terrorism got neutered. Additionally, we had a tremendous Supreme Court win, where the national injunction power of lower courts has been severely curtailed—and the looks on the faces of the CNN panel when Scott Jennings said this were priceless. Mr. Jennings argued that the past two weeks were arguably the best of Trump’s presidency right now. Of course, the panel tried to downplay this, but you can't without looking like an insane person.

Last Note: I know some liberals are trying to cope, claiming that the Supreme Court didn’t outright curtail national injunction power from the lower courts—it did. Stop with the hypotheticals, even their chief legal analyst, Elie Honig, explained the bottom line from yesterday’s ruling: 

Right now, the presidency—forget about Donald Trump—the presidency is far more powerful than it was at 9:55 A.M. this morning. What this says is that district court judges, by and large, cannot individually block a president's orders across the country....This has now fundamentally shifted the balance of powers away from the courts to the president."

