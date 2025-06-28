The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless

It was a tremendous couple of weeks for the Trump administration. These are facts, something that the Left cannot wrap their heads around since they’re still in the deepest throes of Trump derangement syndrome. One thing has become conspicuously absent from the news cycle: the impending economic Armageddon from President Trump’s tariff policy.

The stock market is up nearly 30% since Jim Cramer's prediction in April about a market collapse…. pic.twitter.com/4VJ10aiXtQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 27, 2025

The entire month of April was loaded with liberals gloating about the slumping stock market. Not only have markets stabilized, but there have been no price increases from these policies. Gas prices are at their lowest in four years. On the foreign policy front, Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been obliterated, Syria and Israel might be on the verge of inking a peace treaty, and the Abraham Accords might be expanded.

NEW: CNN’s SHOCK admission — Markets are roaring back and Trump is set to preside over HISTORIC new highs.



After months of insisting Trump’s economic plan would tank the economy, CNN just had to eat crow on live TV:



“We’re on the verge of a MAJOR market milestone.”



“Both the… pic.twitter.com/ZQJTB72Z6Y — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 27, 2025

In two weeks, the economy is booming, Iran’s nuke program is dead, and the peace could be breaking out throughout the Middle East now that the motherlode of terrorism got neutered. Additionally, we had a tremendous Supreme Court win, where the national injunction power of lower courts has been severely curtailed—and the looks on the faces of the CNN panel when Scott Jennings said this were priceless. Mr. Jennings argued that the past two weeks were arguably the best of Trump’s presidency right now. Of course, the panel tried to downplay this, but you can't without looking like an insane person.

You can see the discomfort written all over these CNN panelists’ faces as @ScottJenningsKY rattles off Trump’s wins this week.



“Nope, we’re not tired of winning yet.”



• Supreme Court shot down “universal” injunctions that blocked Trump’s executive orders.

• Supreme Court also… pic.twitter.com/Ld7DJBDORP — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 28, 2025

"Israel and Syria are on the brink of a peace treaty. What you see happening is that you've weakened the head of the terror octopus to the point where the rest of the region is finally looking at a future where maybe there will be peace."



Scott Jennings is right. pic.twitter.com/k1sbi9XGb0 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 28, 2025

ABBY PHILLIP: "Scott offered one explanation for the highs in the stock market. There are other explanations."



SCOTT JENNINGS: "Whatever it takes to say Donald Trump is wrong"



CNN's panel tonight was desperate to downplay Trump's booming economy. pic.twitter.com/LQSRChI5mJ — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 28, 2025

***

Last Note: I know some liberals are trying to cope, claiming that the Supreme Court didn’t outright curtail national injunction power from the lower courts—it did. Stop with the hypotheticals, even their chief legal analyst, Elie Honig, explained the bottom line from yesterday’s ruling:

CNN's Elie Honig summarizes today's bottom line takeaway from the Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship.



"Right now, the presidency....forget about Donald Trump....the presidency is far more powerful than it was at 9:55 A.M. this morning. What this says is that district… pic.twitter.com/EppUhDpNak — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) June 27, 2025

