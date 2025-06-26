UN Atomic Energy Watchdog Chief Confirms Trump's Air Strikes Wrecked Iran's Nuclear Capabi...
Nancy Pelosi's Body Language Says Everything About the Latest Trump Impeachment Push
Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her...
The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House
Help New York City Kill Itself
Make America Clean Again
VIP
Trump Administration Unloads on the Miami Herald for Their Spin on Efforts to...
The Intelligence Community’s Strategic Imperative: Investing in AI for Warning Dominance
Iran: A Ticking Nuclear Bomb
Outdated Wireless Regulations Fuel Criminal Networks
Jews and the Public Square
Hypocrites Suddenly Claim 'Constitutional Scruples' About War-Making
Connect the Bloody Dots – From the Campus to the Street
Dr. Franklin Saves the Day
Tipsheet

Jamaal Bowman Might Have Said the Most Insane Thing on CNN Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 26, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

The panel on CNN was discussing the supposed Islamophobic attacks hurled at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the Democratic primary, besting former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Disgraced former Congressman Jamaal Bowman weighed in and offered nothing but grievance antics and hysterics.  

Advertisement

He went on about how America is racist at its core, sexist towards women, and homophobic. The whole woke alphabet was being recited, but where things go off the rails, and where you don’t need to pay him any more mind, is when he said that the rates of cancer, obesity, and heart disease are higher among black Americans because of the n-word. I’m not kidding.

I'm a black man in America. The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the n-word directly or indirectly every day."

Recommended

Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her at Committee Hearing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yeah, we’re done here. That’s crazier than pulling a fire alarm to stop a vote. The sad part is that enough clowns voted to send this man to Congress. 

Tags:

WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her at Committee Hearing Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi's Body Language Says Everything About the Latest Trump Impeachment Push Matt Vespa
The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House Kurt Schlichter
Help New York City Kill Itself Derek Hunter
UN Atomic Energy Watchdog Chief Confirms Trump's Air Strikes Wrecked Iran's Nuclear Capabilities Matt Vespa
Jake Tapper's Remarks About Trump and the Leaked Intel Report Are Just Shameless Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her at Committee Hearing Matt Vespa
Advertisement