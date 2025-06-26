Jamaal Bowman Might Have Said the Most Insane Thing on CNN Last Night

The panel on CNN was discussing the supposed Islamophobic attacks hurled at New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the Democratic primary, besting former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Disgraced former Congressman Jamaal Bowman weighed in and offered nothing but grievance antics and hysterics.

He went on about how America is racist at its core, sexist towards women, and homophobic. The whole woke alphabet was being recited, but where things go off the rails, and where you don’t need to pay him any more mind, is when he said that the rates of cancer, obesity, and heart disease are higher among black Americans because of the n-word. I’m not kidding.

I'm a black man in America. The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the n-word directly or indirectly every day."

Yeah, we’re done here. That’s crazier than pulling a fire alarm to stop a vote. The sad part is that enough clowns voted to send this man to Congress.