GOP Senator: Iranians Didn't Move Nuke Materials From Fordow

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) pushed back hard against the whispers that President Trump’s air strikes against key Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend were worthless. Liberals never expected Trump to pull this off, and now they’re scrambling with a mass suppression exercise to degrade how effective this operation was (via CNBC):

“They are claiming that they moved some material,” Mullin said, referring to Israel and Iran, respectively. “Our intelligence report says they didn’t,” the Oklahoma Republican said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“In fact, we actually believe they stored more of it in Fordo because they believe Fordo was impenetrable,” said Mullin, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “They thought it was a safe place to be.”

But, he added, “We have the ability to destroy things that people think were undestroyable. And so we think we did a really good job.”

“However, if we find out that we didn’t, we will be working with our allies to finish the job or we will finish the job,” Mullin warned.

[…]

The New York Times, in a report Sunday, cited two unnamed Israeli officials with knowledge of the situation who said Iran appeared to have moved uranium and equipment from Fordo before the U.S. attack.

But Mullin on Monday said the U.S. had “severely damaged, if not completely destroyed, their ability to have a nuclear weapon.”