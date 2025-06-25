Trump Once Again Got Under CNN's Skin...and It's Beautiful to Watch

President Trump clinched another win against CNN, exposing the leaked intelligence report as trash. That report claimed little to no damage to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. It was a low-confidence, top-secret report, which got leaked likely by some Democrat congressional staffers since it’s facially untrue: you’re telling me that Operation Midnight Hammer, which has zero leaks, is suddenly going to be hollowed out like this—please. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard even admitted the program has been severely degraded.

Advertisement

Natasha Bertrand was also behind the false claims that the Biden laptop was “Russia misinformation” when it was 100% true.

One of the other CNN “journalists” she worked with the Iran strikes story is Katie Bo Lillis, one of the reporters responsible for CNN’s malicious defamation… https://t.co/eYCDjlL2uR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 25, 2025

It was plastered all over CNN yesterday, and lo and behold. It’s trash. We knew it was trash, and the Trump White House’s approach is to say those touting it are denigrating our troops. Host Dana Bash was especially triggered that Trump would smash the network again at the NATO presser earlier today, adding that the network isn’t demeaning the US military. She added that it was a “tell,” noting that it was another episode in which Trump was “trying to manipulate the conversation.”

Dana Bash is very triggered over Trump calling out Fake News CNN at his NATO presser.



"He is trying to manipulate the conversation!"



Trump once again puts the propaganda press on their heels. pic.twitter.com/JVSvQzz9Rh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Someone is doing the manipulating, lady, but it’s not Trump. Also, when you're explaining, you're losing. Trump got under CNN's skin again, and it's a joy to watch.

As Katie reported earlier today, there will be an investigation into who leaked this shoddy report.

Rubio at NATO pushing back on reports re: Iran’s ☢️ sites: “These leakers are professional stabbers. That's what they are. They go out and they read this stuff and they tell you what it says, against the law, but they characterize it for you in a way that is absolutely false." pic.twitter.com/bDJdF2BkSC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 25, 2025

KAROLINE LEAVITT: Whoever leaked to CNN "should go to jail."



"The FBI is investigating." pic.twitter.com/CXlSANPMWI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2025



