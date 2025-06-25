Trump Eviscerates Socialist NYC Mayoral Candidate, Offers Some Hilarious Advice for Democr...
Trump Once Again Got Under CNN's Skin...and It's Beautiful to Watch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

President Trump clinched another win against CNN, exposing the leaked intelligence report as trash. That report claimed little to no damage to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. It was a low-confidence, top-secret report, which got leaked likely by some Democrat congressional staffers since it’s facially untrue: you’re telling me that Operation Midnight Hammer, which has zero leaks, is suddenly going to be hollowed out like this—please. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard even admitted the program has been severely degraded. 

It was plastered all over CNN yesterday, and lo and behold. It’s trash. We knew it was trash, and the Trump White House’s approach is to say those touting it are denigrating our troops. Host Dana Bash was especially triggered that Trump would smash the network again at the NATO presser earlier today, adding that the network isn’t demeaning the US military. She added that it was a “tell,” noting that it was another episode in which Trump was “trying to manipulate the conversation.” 

Someone is doing the manipulating, lady, but it’s not Trump. Also, when you're explaining, you're losing. Trump got under CNN's skin again, and it's a joy to watch.

As Katie reported earlier today, there will be an investigation into who leaked this shoddy report. 


 

