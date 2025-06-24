There's a Reason Why No One Was Stunned by Iran's Response to Trump's Air Strikes

President Donald Trump dropped the Midnight Hammer on Iran’s nuclear sites. The Democrats braced for retaliation, with some undoubtedly hoping that Americans would be injured or killed—this is who they are. But, as with anything relating to Trump derangement syndrome, you’d know that everything Tehran did in retaliation was scripted and old: they fired some ballistic missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

We knew about it; the Iranians told us. The base was evacuated eons before the launch, and there were no casualties. World War III lasted less than an hour, and no one died. If you think this sounds familiar, it’s pretty much the same plot as the response to Trump turning Qassam Soleimani into an ashtray. Again, missiles were launched without any intention of doing actual damage. Even the Iranians said it was more of a symbolic retaliation.

To those slamming Trump for supposedly dragging us into a regional war, you’re wrong. To the Democrats who go indiscriminately insane over anything the president does, you’re wrong. Iran and Israel have a ceasefire in place.

JUST IN: President Trump says this peace deal makes the Middle East and the world the "real winners." pic.twitter.com/TEYWngLEPk — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) June 24, 2025

BREAKING: Iran launches missiles towards Israel, IDF says; Ceasefire is expected to come into effect in 50 minutes — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 24, 2025

And yes, Tehran fired off some ballistic missiles before it was set to go into effect. What else is new regarding terrorist states not exactly acting like we want them to? Israel will no doubt handle the situation at some point. For now, that was quite the display of strength from our president.

🔥 @ScottJenningsKY: This is "a complete and total vindication of the Trump strategy!" pic.twitter.com/c3z5LiLqXM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025