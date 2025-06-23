NYT Would Like Us to Know Females Were Some of the B-2 Pilots That Bombed Iran

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a press conference yesterday morning following Operation Midnight Hammer, where he bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. B-2 Bombers from Missouri were successful in executing this precision strike against Iran’s nuclear program. Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow were all hit in a package that was amassed with absolute secrecy. Hegseth commended our brave boys who piloted the aircraft, which led to this laughable fact-check from The New York Times. Like, c’mon, guys. And they weren’t alone—Fox News also jumped in:
Well, at least, the Times knows what a woman is.
And here's a perfect response to this lunacy:
OH SHUT UP ALREADY. As a 29-year military veteran, do you know how many times I’ve been lumped into being “one of the guys”?!?! And you know what? I DIDNT GET OFFENDED.— Ripper19 (@RipperPAO) June 22, 2025
I might also add that maybe there are only 1-2 female B-2 pilots, which might tip off people who, exactly,…
