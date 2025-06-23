Trump Has a Question About Regime Change in Iran
Tipsheet

NYT Would Like Us to Know Females Were Some of the B-2 Pilots That Bombed Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 23, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/David Smith

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a press conference yesterday morning following Operation Midnight Hammer, where he bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. B-2 Bombers from Missouri were successful in executing this precision strike against Iran’s nuclear program. Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow were all hit in a package that was amassed with absolute secrecy. Hegseth commended our brave boys who piloted the aircraft, which led to this laughable fact-check from The New York Times. Like, c’mon, guys. And they weren’t alone—Fox News also jumped in: 

Well, at least, the Times knows what a woman is.

And here's a perfect response to this lunacy:

