NYT Would Like Us to Know Females Were Some of the B-2 Pilots That Bombed Iran

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a press conference yesterday morning following Operation Midnight Hammer, where he bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. B-2 Bombers from Missouri were successful in executing this precision strike against Iran’s nuclear program. Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow were all hit in a package that was amassed with absolute secrecy. Hegseth commended our brave boys who piloted the aircraft, which led to this laughable fact-check from The New York Times. Like, c’mon, guys. And they weren’t alone—Fox News also jumped in:

Advertisement

🚨 LMAO...!



Pete Hegseth said "our boys" in B2s are on their way home from Iran.



New York Times responds: "yet, both men and women have trained to fly them."



🤡🤡 https://t.co/xTRO45Dt3y pic.twitter.com/QsS7SJdozM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 22, 2025

Imagine thinking this is journalism!



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/c8dEa80lOA — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 22, 2025

John Ismay of the New York Times, everyone! pic.twitter.com/JyxMbKrCCV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 22, 2025

Critical live fact checking from the NYT. This is why we subscribe. https://t.co/rvci7SVQcT — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 22, 2025

Well, at least, the Times knows what a woman is.

Chairman Caine just laid out the PERFECT execution of Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER. pic.twitter.com/11NpibQhbi — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 22, 2025

And here's a perfect response to this lunacy: