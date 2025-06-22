Here's What Impressed This MSNBC Host About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran

A broken clock is right twice a day—and even MSNBC couldn’t say these airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities weren’t incredible. It was Jonathan Capehart of all people who went into the reasons why he felt this operation, Midnight Hammer, was remarkable.

Capehart was stunned by the level of secrecy, the decoys deployed to the Pacific, and virtually no Iranian resistance to this operation. No shots were fired; no jets took off. It’s because Iran knows they’re outmatched, and it’s not even worth attempting. Israel also established air supremacy days ago.

🚨BREAKING: MSNBC is even impressed by Operation Midnight Hammer.



"The level of secretly is mind blowing." pic.twitter.com/ihRT4LellT — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) June 22, 2025

Underneath, it torpedoes a common anti-Trump narrative, which is that he’s a reckless clown who can’t get anything done. That wasn’t the case here. This was an operation where American military power was executed with precision, and it was impressive. Even one of the most anti-Trump networks couldn’t deny it.

Yet, in the meantime, we're going to be subjected to a Democrat tantrum about how this was an illegal action. Please let us know when they remember their cheerleading when Obama raided Pakistan to kill Osama bin Laden or greenlit the air campaign against Qaddafi in Libya. Of course, we should've clipped bin Laden, but the way many of these statements are worded right now, Obama would've been impeached by his own party.

Also, yes:

Translation “The fact that someone in Congress did not leak to us about it is mind blowing.” — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) June 22, 2025

Here are the details of the mission: