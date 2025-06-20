No, the LA Dodgers Didn't Stop a Bunch of ICE Agents. Everyone Calm...
Tipsheet

Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About the LA Riots

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 20, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth duked it out again with congressional Democrats, where he was once again asked painfully stupid questions from Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI). I know—who else could so dominate this category, but the special lady from Hawaii is unrivaled.  

She’s a talking point machine, so she did her part, asking Hegseth if the deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles will be given shoot-to-kill orders for protesters. I’m not kidding—she asked if Hegseth would allow the National Guard and Marines to open fire on rioters. Hegseth slapped her question down, but she interjected with the ‘reclaiming my time’ nonsense. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) also chimed in on the ‘will you kill the protesters’ stuff. Truly amazing. 

The good news is that Hegseth, like during his confirmation hearings, knows the enemy in the room and acts accordingly. Mr. Hegseth also said that district courts shouldn’t control national security policy, and he’s right. California Gov. Gavin Newsom thought that was insane, but he can sit down: an appeals court indefinitely stayed a lower court ruling on this California National Guard dispute. Control remains with President Trump; a governor isn’t the commander-in-chief, Gavin. 

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER MAZIE HIRONO PETE HEGSETH

