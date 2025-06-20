No, the LA Dodgers Didn't Stop a Bunch of ICE Agents. Everyone Calm Down.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tried to play the role of Tommy Toughnuts, saying they stopped Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering their property. It sure made some Democrats happy, but there’s a problem. It’s fake news, and ICE wasn’t near the stadium.

Advertisement

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots,” the Dodgers account tweeted. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization.”

This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 19, 2025

Not true, Dodgers—it was U.S. Customs and Border Protection (via ABC 7 LA):

I just talked with CBP sources with knowledge of what happened today at Dodger Stadium:



CBP teams went to Hollywood Home Depot to make apprehensions. They did, they were going to transfer them to transport vans off Sunset Blvd, but when things escalated outside of Home Depot… https://t.co/tc6kDnLD8s — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 19, 2025

Apparently, the Los Angeles Dodgers believe they have more authority than federal authorities.



Can you imagine any other law where people can say “no we’re not gonna let you enforce it?” pic.twitter.com/o1l1adrAkb — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 19, 2025

ICE: Let’s set up near Dodgers Stadium



Dodgers: We are denying you entry.



ICE: Cool. That doesn’t affect us being near Dodgers Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MP8uZyvrsK — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 19, 2025

Federal immigration agents were seen staging near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park on Thursday morning amid reports of more raids being conducted throughout Los Angeles County. Dozens of federal agents in SUVs and cargo vans, most wearing tactical gear with their faces covered, gathered near the Gate E entrance before heading out to various locations in the area. […] The Department of Homeland Security responded to the Dodgers' post on X, saying, "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers." "CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement." […] Before Thursday morning, the Dodgers organization had drawn criticism on social media for not commenting on the ongoing federal immigration enforcement actions in the L.A. area.

False. We were never there. https://t.co/ddvCYzPb3h — ERO Los Angeles (@EROLosAngeles) June 19, 2025

They didn’t need to say anything; what a trainwreck. And this is why you keep your mouth shut when you don’t know what’s happening, Dodgers. You tried to make a play—it was a groundout.

Also, the notion that you couldn't stop a raid on your property is laughable. If ICE wants to go on, they'll get in. Stop with these games.