Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About...
Liberal Commentator Had the Perfect Word to Describe the Left's 'No Kings' Protest
Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower Had a Lengthy Thread About SCOTUS' Libs on TN...
Appeals Court Hands Gavin Newsom a Massive Loss With National Guard Ruling
US Attorney Escapes Knife Attack From Deranged Illegal Alien in Albany
Could John Fetterman Be the Next Bill Clinton?
Democrats Can Say 'Hitler' All Day Long, Forget 'Fact Checks'
The FBI’s Mission Matters Now More Than Ever
Expanding the Child Tax Credit Strengthens American Families
Israel's Stunning Victory Over Iran -- And 2 Big Lies Debunked
Jew Haters R Us
Fast-Changing Events Making, or Remaking, History
Expert Panel on Israel’s War Against Iran Interrupted by Iranian Missile Attack
Ayatollahs Akin To Modern-Day Nazis, Consul General for Israel Says
Tipsheet

No, the LA Dodgers Didn't Stop a Bunch of ICE Agents. Everyone Calm Down.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 20, 2025 6:50 AM
Credit to Jennifer Van Laar

The Los Angeles Dodgers tried to play the role of Tommy Toughnuts, saying they stopped Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering their property. It sure made some Democrats happy, but there’s a problem. It’s fake news, and ICE wasn’t near the stadium.

Advertisement

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots,” the Dodgers account tweeted. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization.”

Not true, Dodgers—it was U.S. Customs and Border Protection (via ABC 7 LA): 

Federal immigration agents were seen staging near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park on Thursday morning amid reports of more raids being conducted throughout Los Angeles County.

Dozens of federal agents in SUVs and cargo vans, most wearing tactical gear with their faces covered, gathered near the Gate E entrance before heading out to various locations in the area. 

[…] 

The Department of Homeland Security responded to the Dodgers' post on X, saying, "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers." 

"CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement." 

[…] 

Before Thursday morning, the Dodgers organization had drawn criticism on social media for not commenting on the ongoing federal immigration enforcement actions in the L.A. area. 

Recommended

Liberal Commentator Had the Perfect Word to Describe the Left's 'No Kings' Protest Matt Vespa
Advertisement

They didn’t need to say anything; what a trainwreck. And this is why you keep your mouth shut when you don’t know what’s happening, Dodgers. You tried to make a play—it was a groundout. 

Also, the notion that you couldn't stop a raid on your property is laughable. If ICE wants to go on, they'll get in. Stop with these games. 

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Commentator Had the Perfect Word to Describe the Left's 'No Kings' Protest Matt Vespa
Watch Pete Hegseth Slap Down Mazie Hirono Over Her Mind-Numbingly Stupid Question About the LA Riots Matt Vespa
Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower Had a Lengthy Thread About SCOTUS' Libs on TN Trans Ruling Matt Vespa
Karoline Leavitt Has a Message for Jasmine Crockett's Latest Line of Attack Over 'Mental Illness' Rebecca Downs
Appeals Court Hands Gavin Newsom a Massive Loss With National Guard Ruling Matt Vespa
Israel's Stunning Victory Over Iran -- And 2 Big Lies Debunked Ben Shapiro

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Liberal Commentator Had the Perfect Word to Describe the Left's 'No Kings' Protest Matt Vespa
Advertisement