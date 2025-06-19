Trump Puts a Deadline on His Iran Decision
Tipsheet

No, Trump's Approval Rating Isn't 'Suffering' With Republicans

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 19, 2025 1:05 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We know the Left is miserable. They trotted out in their thousands on that loser ‘No Kings’ Day, a nationwide protest event where the most unhinged and elderly of voters foamed at the mouth over President Trump. No one cared. Trump is still president, and we don’t have a king—congrats on your temper tantrum, liberals. 

In the newsroom, these clowns are clinging to some political misfortune to fall upon the president. Take Newsweek, which claims that the GOP is turning on Trump:

Trump is showing signs of slippage within his own party, as a new polls reveal a noticeable drop in approval among Republican voters. 

The latest HarrisX/Harvard poll, conducted between June 11-12 among 2,097 registered voters, shows his approval among Republican voters has dropped 10 points since last month—from a net +76 to +66. The survey now finds 82 percent of Republicans approve of Trump, while 16 percent disapprove, a notable dip for a figure who has long commanded near-unanimous support within his party. 

[…] 

Newsweek's tracker has also shown Trump's approval rating in decline, now standing at 46 percent, with 51 percent disapproving—down from 48 percent pro and 50 percent disapproving against just one week earlier. 

CNN's pollster Harry Enten said on Friday's broadcast of CNN News Central that recent polls were "the worst for Donald Trump in this term so far. He is very much way, way, way underwater."

Yeah, he’s not. Mark Mitchell, a pollster who doesn’t engage in the psyops, shredded these figures on Twitter. In April, he went in-depth into how these fake polls are dropped. It’s laughable. Also, we know none of these legacy outlets know Trump voters, let alone how to reach them. They’re wrong about everything. Ignore the noise. 

