Co-Host for The View Just Dropped a New Line to Defend Mass Illegal Immigration

The View’s Ana Navarro dropped a new line to defend mass illegal immigration: milk prices are going to skyrocket. Why? Well, there will be no illegal aliens to milk the cows. It’s the latest iteration of the ‘who will pick our crops’ line, which Democrats have used to justify slave labor and reduced wages for American workers.

First, let’s get this out of the way: In what universe does Navarro think that milking cows is done by hand? It’s automated, lady. No illegal alien is grabbing the teats, as RedState’s Bonchie pointed out:

Ana Navarro: Milk prices are going to be higher because of illegal aliens being deported:



"I don‘t know if any of you have ever been in a dairy farm. It is God-awful work."

'Who's going to milk our cows' is the new 'who's going to pick our crops'

Dairy farming is mostly automated and has been for a long time.



Does she think illegal immigrants are out there grabbing teats?

Just spitballing here, but I'm absolutely sure Ana Navarro has never milked a cow.

So I'm surrounded by dairy farms, and I think it's pretty clear that Ana Navarro has never been to a dairy farm.

Almost one million illegals self-deported, and wages rose. It’s clear who is genuinely upset about the deportation of illegals: rich white liberals who no longer have a massive pool of illegal aliens whom they can underpay and exploit.