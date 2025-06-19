NIH Ends Funding for Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for
Here's the Question That Sent Nashville's Dem Mayor Running for the Hills
NYT: The DNC Is Sinking Faster Than the Titanic
Republicans Must Rally Around Trump’s Judicial Picks
'The View' Proves ABC News Has No Standards
SCOTUS: No Constitutional Right to Abuse Children
An Iranian Missile Hit Southern Israel's Largest Hospital. Here's How Netanyahu, Katz Resp...
VIP
Rollins Steps in After NJ City Approves Seizing Historic Family Farm by Eminent...
Stay Out of Internal Iranian Politics
Is 'Common Sense' a Legal Standard? If So, Anything Goes.
Time to Clean up the WNBA
Anarchy Versus Liberty
Democrats Dishonor Our Military Once Again
Tipsheet

Co-Host for The View Just Dropped a New Line to Defend Mass Illegal Immigration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 19, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

The View’s Ana Navarro dropped a new line to defend mass illegal immigration: milk prices are going to skyrocket. Why? Well, there will be no illegal aliens to milk the cows. It’s the latest iteration of the ‘who will pick our crops’ line, which Democrats have used to justify slave labor and reduced wages for American workers. 

Advertisement

First, let’s get this out of the way: In what universe does Navarro think that milking cows is done by hand? It’s automated, lady. No illegal alien is grabbing the teats, as RedState’s Bonchie pointed out: 

Recommended

Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Almost one million illegals self-deported, and wages rose. It’s clear who is genuinely upset about the deportation of illegals: rich white liberals who no longer have a massive pool of illegal aliens whom they can underpay and exploit. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs
Here's the Question That Sent Nashville's Dem Mayor Running for the Hills Matt Vespa
Just Wait Until Liberals Learn About Syllogisms Ann Coulter
NYT: The DNC Is Sinking Faster Than the Titanic Matt Vespa
'The View' Proves ABC News Has No Standards Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
Advertisement