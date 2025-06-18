The Reactions to This NYC Mayoral Candidate Being Manhandled by ICE Is Hilarious

It must be ‘act like a dumba**’ month for Democrats. We have another Democrat who got busted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement trying to interfere in a police action, which led to him being manhandled. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, a New York City mayoral candidate, engaged in these antics before the cameras. We all know what he was doing here. Also, the picture says it all (via CBS News):

🚨BREAKING: New York City Mayoral candidate Brad Lander just got ARRESTED by ICE officers after he tried physically disrupting immigration enforcement operations.



FAFO! pic.twitter.com/vrclfWkXup — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

🚨NEW — Mayoral candidate Brad Lander says he "just engaged in that tradition of accompaniment, of trying to bear witness, of trying to walk peacefully with someone." pic.twitter.com/h3npQdK5Qx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

🚨NEW—Brad Lander speaks to the press after being released from federal custody:



"We just tried to walk out of the building. I think you saw the video. All I tried to do was just hold [his] arm and ask the ICE agents, 'do you have a warrant?'"



"You saw what happened." pic.twitter.com/m7K8aqwCgZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested Tuesday by masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Lander was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer. Lander was released several hours later. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said charges against him have been dropped. Lander's office said he was taken into custody by ICE agents while observing court. He has been attending immigration hearings for the past several weeks to observe and, by his own account, help to escort people out of court so they don't get arrested by ICE. "While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE," Dora Pekec, Lander's campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

The photo—I can’t get past it:

This photo of Brad Lander getting arrested by ICE is something else pic.twitter.com/r749thivYx — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 17, 2025

This photo is ICE agents arresting Brad Lander!



FAFO! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3pEanGQW55 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2025

As an immigration attorney, he’s a pretty crappy one:

Brad Lander, who apparently fancies himself an immigration attorney, should learn the law because ICE can arrest US citizens for the following reasons. https://t.co/6NOlDNFEs6 pic.twitter.com/rZutLC4VO4 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 17, 2025

NYT pens new legacy media terms for trying to obstruct the arrest of an illegal alien:



“Tried to steer a man"



“Tried to escort a migrant" pic.twitter.com/8EW1agVHzJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

The reactions were also hilarious:

pic.twitter.com/gsxSKuqrCg — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 18, 2025

White liberal politician getting arrested by Latino and Asian immigration police. pic.twitter.com/7Io5IZXcBH — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) June 17, 2025

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) tried to bum-rush Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem without identifying himself. He did, but only after being pushed out by federal agents. He then tried to sell this sob narrative about how this arrest exemplifies the Trump administration’s heavy-handed and authoritarian approach to governance. No, sir, you acted like an idiot and got owned. Also, no one cares. Last, being a U.S. senator doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want—ask. Bob Menendez, who reported to prison to serve his 11-year sentence for bribery.