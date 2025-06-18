Mike Lee Caves to Lib Media Pressure About His Minnesota Dem Shootings Posts
What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus...
Ex-CNN Host's Comments About Farmers Is Right on Cue
The Left's No Kings Narrative Just Imploded. Hint: It Has to Do With...
A Decade Ago, the Start of the Trump Era
VIP
The MAHA Movement Just Scored Some Major Wins
The White House Will Look a Bit Different Now Thanks to a 'Gift'...
PragMAGA
California Senator Alejandro Padilla, Performance Artist
If You Want to Empower Women, Let Them Keep Their Tips
Patriotic Cosplaying at No Kings Protests
Gas Station Heroin: The Synthetic Drug Crisis Devastating America
No, Fossil Fuels Do Not Receive Fat Subsidies
Missiles Abroad, Misinformation at Home: How Poor Education Undermines Support for Israel
Tipsheet

The Reactions to This NYC Mayoral Candidate Being Manhandled by ICE Is Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 18, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

It must be ‘act like a dumba**’ month for Democrats. We have another Democrat who got busted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement trying to interfere in a police action, which led to him being manhandled. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, a New York City mayoral candidate, engaged in these antics before the cameras. We all know what he was doing here. Also, the picture says it all (via CBS News): 

Advertisement

New York City Comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested Tuesday by masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan. 

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said Lander was arrested for assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer. 

Lander was released several hours later. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said charges against him have been dropped.  

Lander's office said he was taken into custody by ICE agents while observing court. He has been attending immigration hearings for the past several weeks to observe and, by his own account, help to escort people out of court so they don't get arrested by ICE.  

"While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE," Dora Pekec, Lander's campaign spokesperson, said in a statement. 

Recommended

What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The photo—I can’t get past it:

As an immigration attorney, he’s a pretty crappy one: 

The reactions were also hilarious:

Advertisement

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) tried to bum-rush Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem without identifying himself. He did, but only after being pushed out by federal agents. He then tried to sell this sob narrative about how this arrest exemplifies the Trump administration’s heavy-handed and authoritarian approach to governance. No, sir, you acted like an idiot and got owned. Also, no one cares. Last, being a U.S. senator doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want—ask. Bob Menendez, who reported to prison to serve his 11-year sentence for bribery.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
The Left's No Kings Narrative Just Imploded. Hint: It Has to Do With Obama Matt Vespa
Ex-CNN Host's Comments About Farmers Is Right on Cue Matt Vespa
Mike Lee Caves to Lib Media Pressure About His Minnesota Dem Shootings Posts Matt Vespa
Why Trump Stepped Out Kevin McCullough
The White House Will Look a Bit Different Now Thanks to a 'Gift' From Trump Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement