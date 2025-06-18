How Ted Cruz Responded to Tucker Carlson's Ridiculous 'Gotcha' Clip

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had a lively interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which got a bit heated when it veered into foreign policy, specifically the current air campaign against Iranian nuclear sites and its military leaders. President Trump recently met in the Situation Room about the matter, and the Iranians reportedly are willing to negotiate with the United States—whatever that means.
Tucker decided to push his interview with the Texas Republican with an absurd ‘gotcha’ clip, where he asks Cruz what the population of Iran is:
Ted Cruz on Iran. Full interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hJNwAHAnxZ— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2025
It went viral, it triggered a lively debate on social media, but Cruz has responded in kind with clips pressing Carlson’s views, like this one about how the Iranians didn’t want to kill Trump, which is a total lie:
Tucker falsely (and repeatedly) said Iran is NOT trying to kill Trump.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025
Here’s President Trump saying the opposite: https://t.co/s8BMITIGDm
Tucker bizarrely claims that Iran is NOT trying to murder Trump.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025
That is flat-out FALSE.
Here’s reporting on the sealed DOJ indictment:https://t.co/vkFJDNbGHA https://t.co/1N5rginykh
The Ayatollah has been trying to murder President Trump for years. Tucker Carlson is running interference for that plot.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025
This is an undisputed fact and anyone with access to the internet knows it. pic.twitter.com/3FMoFbNnhq
Tucker Carlson says that if Iran tried to assassinate Trump, we should be at war with them immediately.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 18, 2025
Well, we know for a fact that they tried to assassinate him and then bragged about it… pic.twitter.com/6QVfIdIPIs
Exactly right.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025
And yes, Tucker really argued that when the Bible says “Israel,” it doesn’t mean…“Israel.” 🤔 https://t.co/zrxBV7NbTA
Wonder what changed? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jyzZjEADMR— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025
I emphatically support killing terrorists who seek to kill Americans — that’s America First.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025
Tucker Carlson does not.
Why? pic.twitter.com/eNfDOIfKDp
Was the sit-down entertaining? Sure, did it veer into some weird stuff? Absolutely.
What's the 365 day average rainfall of Tehran? pic.twitter.com/SCUnwB71dK— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 18, 2025
Oh, you like math? Name the first hundred digits of Pi pic.twitter.com/GRxodGhZRE— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 18, 2025
Ted Cruz Destroyed In Interview As He's Unable To Name Ayatollah's Favorite Starter Pokemon https://t.co/kdLIRpC7ly pic.twitter.com/lIe2Q7qe05— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 18, 2025
June 18, 2025
