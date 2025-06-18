Hackers Just Took Over Iran’s State TV — Here’s What They Had to...
How Ted Cruz Responded to Tucker Carlson's Ridiculous 'Gotcha' Clip

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 18, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had a lively interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which got a bit heated when it veered into foreign policy, specifically the current air campaign against Iranian nuclear sites and its military leaders. President Trump recently met in the Situation Room about the matter, and the Iranians reportedly are willing to negotiate with the United States—whatever that means. 

Tucker decided to push his interview with the Texas Republican with an absurd ‘gotcha’ clip, where he asks Cruz what the population of Iran is:

It went viral, it triggered a lively debate on social media, but Cruz has responded in kind with clips pressing Carlson’s views, like this one about how the Iranians didn’t want to kill Trump, which is a total lie: 

Was the sit-down entertaining? Sure, did it veer into some weird stuff? Absolutely. 

