How Ted Cruz Responded to Tucker Carlson's Ridiculous 'Gotcha' Clip

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had a lively interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which got a bit heated when it veered into foreign policy, specifically the current air campaign against Iranian nuclear sites and its military leaders. President Trump recently met in the Situation Room about the matter, and the Iranians reportedly are willing to negotiate with the United States—whatever that means.

Advertisement

Tucker decided to push his interview with the Texas Republican with an absurd ‘gotcha’ clip, where he asks Cruz what the population of Iran is:

Ted Cruz on Iran. Full interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hJNwAHAnxZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2025

It went viral, it triggered a lively debate on social media, but Cruz has responded in kind with clips pressing Carlson’s views, like this one about how the Iranians didn’t want to kill Trump, which is a total lie:

Tucker falsely (and repeatedly) said Iran is NOT trying to kill Trump.



Here’s President Trump saying the opposite: https://t.co/s8BMITIGDm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025

Tucker bizarrely claims that Iran is NOT trying to murder Trump.



That is flat-out FALSE.



Here’s reporting on the sealed DOJ indictment:https://t.co/vkFJDNbGHA https://t.co/1N5rginykh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025

The Ayatollah has been trying to murder President Trump for years. Tucker Carlson is running interference for that plot.



This is an undisputed fact and anyone with access to the internet knows it. pic.twitter.com/3FMoFbNnhq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025

Tucker Carlson says that if Iran tried to assassinate Trump, we should be at war with them immediately.



Well, we know for a fact that they tried to assassinate him and then bragged about it… pic.twitter.com/6QVfIdIPIs — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 18, 2025

Exactly right.



And yes, Tucker really argued that when the Bible says “Israel,” it doesn’t mean…“Israel.” 🤔 https://t.co/zrxBV7NbTA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025

I emphatically support killing terrorists who seek to kill Americans — that’s America First.



Tucker Carlson does not.



Why? pic.twitter.com/eNfDOIfKDp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025

Was the sit-down entertaining? Sure, did it veer into some weird stuff? Absolutely.

What's the 365 day average rainfall of Tehran? pic.twitter.com/SCUnwB71dK — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 18, 2025

Oh, you like math? Name the first hundred digits of Pi pic.twitter.com/GRxodGhZRE — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 18, 2025