Ex-CNN Host's Comments About Farmers Is Right on Cue

Jim Acosta is pitying American farmers. They’ve been led astray by the ‘far right,’ and it happened on their watch. I don’t know what that even means. First, it’s hilarious that Jim spoke about this at the Center for American Progress, where someone, Ruy Teixeira, talked about the Democrats’ collapse with working people. He was essentially driven away from the organization, but that’s another story; he wrote things that did not comport with the Left’s narrative.

Advertisement

These people vote, Acosta said, with an almost irritated inflection. Jim, that’s the point: You’re irked that they vote Republican now, and how they vote makes you think they were led astray. That’s incredibly condescending. Why working-class voters, white and non-white alike, and rural voters are drifting to the GOP wasn’t largely due to our crackerjack communications skills at the time. It was that our people don’t denigrate others who aren’t like the snobby, wealthy, overeducated white liberals who infest the Democratic Party.

🚨NEW — Jim Acosta says that small town farmers are now "far right" and have been "led astray."



He's upset because "a lot of these folks vote in these elections."



Maybe they don't vote for Democrats because people like Jim Acosta talk down to them exactly like this. pic.twitter.com/MS28l4k5ku — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

And yes, the current business model for news doesn’t work. Your smug self on CNN did wonders to drive these voters into the Trump camp. It’s partially your fault, so please spare us nonsense.

We know you hate Trump and his supporters, and that alone is reason enough for people to vote Republican. They know it makes you mad, as you’ve just shown.

Democrats have no working people in their ranks, which is why they’re the only ones upset, for example, about the mass deportations going on; all their slave labor is being booted. In the meantime, wages have increased due to these deportations. One million illegals self-deported, wages went up, and that’s a win for American workers.

The legacy press hates that.

***

Last Note: He joked about Trump's dead ex-wife (via Fox News):

Ex-CNN correspondent Jim Acosta joked in an interview posted Monday about President Donald Trump's deceased former wife's burial site and called her an example of an immigrant "doing the jobs that Americans don’t want to do." Acosta, speaking on a "No Kings" Day episode of "The Contrarian" podcast with Jennifer Rubin, blasted Trump not only for the ICE raids, but argued he is a hypocrite on the immigration issue because of his immigrant wives, including his late first wife Ivana. "Where are the ICE raids at the Trump properties? Could somebody call ICE on the Trump golf course in Virginia? You're telling me there's nobody in there that is undocumented or has some kind of squirreliness going on with their paperwork?" he asked in a clip flagged by reporter Jason Cohen. "Give me a break." "How many immigrants has he married? He's got one buried at his golf course in New Jersey! Isn't she buried by the first hole or the second tee or something like that?" he asked, as Rubin and left-wing reporter April Ryan laughed. "Immigrants always doing the jobs that Americans don't want to do!" he joked further. Ivana, who is the mother of the president's three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, is buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She died in 2022.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Acosta “a disgraceful human being."