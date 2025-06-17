There's One Thing Trump Has Been Consistent on About Iran

No doubt some people are very nervous about potential direct U.S. involvement in Israel’s air campaign against Iran. Right now, our forces are in defensive operations only, doing what we can to take down Iranian attack drones, which is run-of-the-mill stuff.

Other nations, including Saudi Arabia, are doing it. Israel was surgical in its strikes against Iran, decimating the nation’s political and military leadership. Anyone who would’ve been tapped to mount a retaliatory strike or specifically craft a strategy for a broader war against Israel is dead.

Trump said he warned the Iranians to sign a new deal, adding he gave them 60 days, and they did nothing. He also said the people he spoke with during that period are now dead. But one thing has been clear vis-à-vis Trump and Iran: he wasn’t going to let them obtain nuclear weapons. So, for folks worried about direct U.S. involvement, don't be shocked if it comes to that. Trump has been vocal about this:

The Iranian regime didn’t take President Trump seriously on this point & that was a very grave miscalculation by them: https://t.co/FcDTTBd2Sa pic.twitter.com/V0yt1UZn86 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 17, 2025

President Donald J. Trump has never wavered in his stance that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon — a pledge he has made repeatedly, both in office and on the campaign trail.



🧵 Here are only a few examples: — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

“No nuclear weapons. You can’t give [Iran] nuclear weapons.” (7/15/23) pic.twitter.com/XklohMjtge — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. They can’t have nuclear weapons. It’s too destructive, too powerful. They can’t have it.” (10/29/23) pic.twitter.com/9dVywfGl63 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon, and they weren’t going to have one.” (1/5/24) pic.twitter.com/YY2CRT7zyw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

“Iran can have a much brighter future — but we’ll never allow America and its allies to be threatened with terrorism or a nuclear attack ... We really want them to be a successful country … but they cannot have a nuclear weapon.” (5/13/25)pic.twitter.com/F2bsOnsWu9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

Did Iran miscalculate? It wouldn’t be the first time. Right now, they’re probably reeling from how extensive the strikes have been, with added humiliation over how every aspect of their infrastructure has been infiltrated by Israeli intelligence.