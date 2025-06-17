‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room
There's One Thing Trump Has Been Consistent on About Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

No doubt some people are very nervous about potential direct U.S. involvement in Israel’s air campaign against Iran. Right now, our forces are in defensive operations only, doing what we can to take down Iranian attack drones, which is run-of-the-mill stuff. 

Other nations, including Saudi Arabia, are doing it. Israel was surgical in its strikes against Iran, decimating the nation’s political and military leadership. Anyone who would’ve been tapped to mount a retaliatory strike or specifically craft a strategy for a broader war against Israel is dead.  

Trump said he warned the Iranians to sign a new deal, adding he gave them 60 days, and they did nothing. He also said the people he spoke with during that period are now dead. But one thing has been clear vis-à-vis Trump and Iran: he wasn’t going to let them obtain nuclear weapons. So, for folks worried about direct U.S. involvement, don't be shocked if it comes to that. Trump has been vocal about this: 

Did Iran miscalculate? It wouldn’t be the first time. Right now, they’re probably reeling from how extensive the strikes have been, with added humiliation over how every aspect of their infrastructure has been infiltrated by Israeli intelligence.  

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN

