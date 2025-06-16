Pages of the Notebooks Belonging to the MN Dem Assassin Suspect Have Been Revealed

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested last night in Minnesota after the largest manhunt in state history was executed following his reported attacks on two Democratic state lawmakers. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman were shot by Boelter, who was impersonating a police officer. Their spouses were also hit. Hortman and her husband were killed in the attacks. Inside his fake cop car, police found ‘No Kings’ flyers and notebooks.

ACTING US ATTY: "Over the past 48 hours, federal, state, and local law enforcement from throughout the state of Minnesota have worked together to carry out the largest manhunt in Minnesota history."

U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson says it's "unclear" why the Minnesota shooter did what he did.

FEDS NOW SAY THERE IS NO MANIFESTO IN MINN. SHOOTINGS: "I‘ve seen nothing like a Unabomber manifesto in his writings."



"He had many, many notebooks full of plans, lists of names, surveillance..."





NO manifesto was found despite initial reporting by the Star Tribune. What was found was an extensive kill list, with many annotations on how this man surveilled his targets.

NEW: U.S. Attorney's office releases two pages from the "many notebooks" belonging to Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter.



NEW: U.S. Attorney's office releases two pages from the "many notebooks" belonging to Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter.

Officials say he was using multiple websites to locate his victims' addresses.

🚨 BREAKING: Arrest and booking details released for Vance Luther Boelter, 57.



He’s currently facing 2nd-degree murder charges—but those are expected to be upgraded to 1st-degree murder after indictment.



They should hand him over to the feds and throw the book at this monster. pic.twitter.com/J2mulIDDRN — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

So, is this man a right-winger? Who knows. No doubt the liberal media was salivating at the thought of a manifesto, whose release would’ve been the tell, in my opinion. If it had existed and the authorities refused to release it, that was the clue the liberal narrative was bogus. Boelter does appear to be a registered Republican. Still, his political affiliations might be a hodgepodge of insanity, much like how the media tried to claim that David DePape, the man who hammered Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was a conservative activist. As it turned out, he was a mentally ill loon with no coherent political leanings.

Also, we're not cheering this man in the ways the Left did when Luigi Mangione assassinated a CEO healthcare executive.

