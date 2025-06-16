Newsom Melts Down Over Trump's Expanded ICE Directive
Pages of the Notebooks Belonging to the MN Dem Assassin Suspect Have Been Revealed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2025 5:45 PM
FBI via AP

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested last night in Minnesota after the largest manhunt in state history was executed following his reported attacks on two Democratic state lawmakers. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman were shot by Boelter, who was impersonating a police officer. Their spouses were also hit. Hortman and her husband were killed in the attacks. Inside his fake cop car, police found ‘No Kings’ flyers and notebooks.  

NO manifesto was found despite initial reporting by the Star Tribune. What was found was an extensive kill list, with many annotations on how this man surveilled his targets. 

So, is this man a right-winger? Who knows. No doubt the liberal media was salivating at the thought of a manifesto, whose release would’ve been the tell, in my opinion. If it had existed and the authorities refused to release it, that was the clue the liberal narrative was bogus. Boelter does appear to be a registered Republican. Still, his political affiliations might be a hodgepodge of insanity, much like how the media tried to claim that David DePape, the man who hammered Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was a conservative activist. As it turned out, he was a mentally ill loon with no coherent political leanings.

Also, we're not cheering this man in the ways the Left did when Luigi Mangione assassinated a CEO healthcare executive. 

