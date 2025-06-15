MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Wife Has Been Detained. The Contents of Her Car Were Peculiar.

The Minnesota shooting story has taken another wild turn. Suspect Vance Boelter, 57, shot State Sen. John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman and their spouses early Saturday morning. Hoffman and his wife are expected to survive, but Hortman and her husband are killed. Boelter was dressed like a police officer during the shootings, which have been described as a targeted attack. After exchanging gunfire with police, he abandoned his fake police vehicle, which contained ‘No Kings’ flyers—no kings was the theme of this weekend’s anti-Trump protests.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Sources have confirmed Boelter’s wife was detained in Onamia, Minnesota this morning. I’ve been told a large amount of cash and passports were found with her. It’s also believed Boelter withdrew money from a bank after the shootings as the manhunt continues. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 15, 2025

He's on the run. His wife, Jennifer, ran a private security firm, for which he held the title of director of patrols. Boelter was a private sector representative appointed by Tim Walz. Jennifer might have been an intern for Walz when he was in Congress. That was the first odd turn; the second was these ties to the Middle East and Africa, and now Jennifer was detained during a traffic stop, where cash, a firearm, and passports were discovered in her vehicle (via NY Post):

The wife of suspected political assassin Vance Boetler is being detained and questioned after cops found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in her car during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, a report said. Jenny Boetler was stopped by police while driving in a car with several relatives near Onamia, Minnesota, late Saturday morning around 10 a.m., local KTSP reported. In the car she had a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports, that report stated citing law enforcement officials. Two cop cruisers were at the scene for two to three hours, according to that report. Boelter was held for questioning but was not arrested.

This story is wild. We’ll keep you updated.