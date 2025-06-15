Guess Which Network Became Totally Unglued Yesterday
You Knew Iran Was Going to Target US Forces in Iraq
Leftists Are Rioting in Los Angeles Again
Anything Bad for Iran Is Good for America and the World
De Tocqueville on Human 'Rights'
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 272: On Father’s Day, What the Bible Says...
You Started It
A Silver Lining to the Orchestrated LA Riots
This Father’s Day, President Trump Must Commit to Protecting America’s Fathers From Their...
Summer Success at the Box Office Shows Why Hollywood Should Focus on Families
Founding Father’s Day: John Adams’s Parental and Patriotic Duty
What Conservative Christians Need to Know About Israel
Delegitimizing Christianity in the Land in Which Jesus Was Born
Trump Honors 250 Years of U.S. Army Might with Patriotic Parade and Powerful...
Tipsheet

MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Wife Has Been Detained. The Contents of Her Car Were Peculiar.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 15, 2025 6:50 AM
FBI via AP

The Minnesota shooting story has taken another wild turn. Suspect Vance Boelter, 57, shot State Sen. John Hoffman and State Rep. Melissa Hortman and their spouses early Saturday morning. Hoffman and his wife are expected to survive, but Hortman and her husband are killed. Boelter was dressed like a police officer during the shootings, which have been described as a targeted attack. After exchanging gunfire with police, he abandoned his fake police vehicle, which contained ‘No Kings’ flyers—no kings was the theme of this weekend’s anti-Trump protests.  

Advertisement

He's on the run. His wife, Jennifer, ran a private security firm, for which he held the title of director of patrols. Boelter was a private sector representative appointed by Tim Walz. Jennifer might have been an intern for Walz when he was in Congress. That was the first odd turn; the second was these ties to the Middle East and Africa, and now Jennifer was detained during a traffic stop, where cash, a firearm, and passports were discovered in her vehicle (via NY Post): 

The wife of suspected political assassin Vance Boetler is being detained and questioned after cops found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in her car during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, a report said. 

Jenny Boetler was stopped by police while driving in a car with several relatives near Onamia, Minnesota, late Saturday morning around 10 a.m., local KTSP reported. 

In the car she had a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports, that report stated citing law enforcement officials. 

Two cop cruisers were at the scene for two to three hours, according to that report. 

Boelter was held for questioning but was not arrested.

Recommended

Guess Which Network Became Totally Unglued Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This story is wild. We’ll keep you updated. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Which Network Became Totally Unglued Yesterday Matt Vespa
The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn Matt Vespa
You Knew Iran Was Going to Target US Forces in Iraq Matt Vespa
A Silver Lining to the Orchestrated LA Riots Jeff Davidson
You Started It Alan Joseph Bauer
Look Who the Suspect in Minnesota Murder of Dem Lawmaker Is Connected To Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guess Which Network Became Totally Unglued Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement