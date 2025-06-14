The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn

Vance Boetler remains at large, suspected of gunning down Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband earlier this morning. The couple did not survive what is being called a targeted attack. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot but are recovering from surgery. Boelter was a private sector appointee for a development board for Gov. Tim Walz. His wife, Jennifer, might also have ties to Walz, having served as his intern when he served as a congressman. It’s already an odd coincidence that this couple has ties to the governor.

Advertisement

The FBI has released this image of Vance Boelter, the suspected shooter, wearing a police uniform and a latex mask when he went to one of the Minnesota lawmakers’ homes this morning: pic.twitter.com/LKSTX4YeEx — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) June 14, 2025

Of course could just be a coincidence re: the Minnesota lawmaker shooting, but today is — to the exact day — the eight year anniversary of the Alexandria congressional baseball practice shooting. — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 14, 2025

It's also curious that this pair also helmed a private security firm, Praetorian Guard, where Vance serves as “director of security patrols.” The company used the same make and model vehicle as many police departments nationwide.

Vance Boelter’s wife Jenny is listed as the “CEO” of “Praetorian Guard Security Services” while he is listed as the “Director of Security Patrols.” Seems legit… https://t.co/k5zqv7a26f pic.twitter.com/UNTCOwO6Q3 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 14, 2025

As further confirmation that Vance Boelter’s wife Jenny is the CEO of Praetorian Guard Security (which Vance as the Director of Security Patrols), the phone number for the company goes to the full voicemail box of “Jenny Boelter.” pic.twitter.com/OtUWvF7ig7 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 14, 2025

A “Jennifer Boelter” was listed on LegiStorm as an intern for then-Congressman Tim Walz in 2010. pic.twitter.com/GrFdTtl4vE — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 14, 2025

DEVELOPING: Suspect's wife, who helped run their security firm, appears to have worked as an intern for former Rep. Tim Walz (D-MN) in 2010 pic.twitter.com/zP2309AkmZ — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 14, 2025

BREAKING: Minnesota shooting suspect Vance L. Boelter, who allegedly impersonated a police officer, ran a security firm that advertises: "We drive the same make and model of vehicles that many police departments use in the U.S. Currently we drive Ford Explorer Utility Vehicles." pic.twitter.com/23n1teteHW — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 14, 2025

Suspect in the Minnesota attack is reportedly Vance Luther Boelter.



He was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz.



Boelter had ‘NO KINGS’ flyers in his car.



Walz needs to resign. pic.twitter.com/4T6Xs9zevT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 14, 2025

Fox 9 KMSP reported that Mr. Boelter texted his roommates that he might be dead soon. He was renting a room part-time in Minneapolis, though there are reports of this couple owning multiple properties throughout the area:

Vance Boelter was at a Minneapolis home on Saturday morning where he rented a room part-time, and texted his roommates, I made some bad choices, I may be dead soon. […] In the hours after the shooting, FOX 9’s Mary McGuire has learned Boelter went to a Minneapolis home on the 4800 block of Fremont Avenue where he rented a room part-time. He sent a text to his roommates saying something along the lines of: I made some bad choices, I don’t want to implicate any of you, but I may be dead soon. Police served a search warrant at the home in connection with the investigation, and used battering rams to get inside the home. Boelter had vehicles at the home, and broke out one of the windows, but it’s not clear if he left the area in one of the vehicles. Authorities say the image of him wearing a cowboy hat is from surveillance cameras at the Minneapolis home. The renters are back at the home Saturday evening, cleaning up damage. They also told FOX 9 his main family home is in Green Isle, and he’s married with five kids, and has several pets. The roommate tells FOX 9 he has known Boelter for more than 40 years, since the fourth grade and didn't express a lot of strong political views. He did, however, have strong views on abortion. Authorities also found receipts for items used in Saturday morning's shootings in one of his vehicles at the Minneapolis home.

Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Another residence connected to assassin suspect Boulter in Green Isle, about 50 miles outside of Minneapolis ... pic.twitter.com/wBXgCGvPvK — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 14, 2025

Assassin suspect's $907,000 home in Inver Grove Heights pic.twitter.com/27kULI4nHm — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 14, 2025

Boelter remains at large. President Trump has called the attacks "absolutely terrible."

.@POTUS on the shootings in Minnesota: "Absolutely terrible. Absolutely terrible." pic.twitter.com/UTzCKsr7ID — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 14, 2025

Via NY Post, Boetler has ties to Africa and the Middle East:

Vance Luther Boelter lists himself on LinkedIn as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, which is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He also worked with Minnesota Africans United, a statewide organization working with African immigrants in the state, according to a now deleted biography on the group’s web site. […] The suspected assassin spoke about plans for several agricultural pilot projects in the DRC that he believed would “create a lot of jobs fast” and “serve as a model” for future investors into the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He claimed to have business ventures in fishing, farming, media, security, and motorcycle-taxis all within the Democratic Republic of Congo. “We’re partnering with 400 farmers who are ready to go on a farming project… we’re doing a fishing project that works with like 500 fishermans…that’s off the coast of Rwanda,” Boelter claimed in a quintessential Minnesota accent. […] Boelter has “been involved in security situations” in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, “including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip,” according to the Praetorian web site.