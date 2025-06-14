Suspect in MN Dem Shootings Had a Manifesto
Tipsheet

The Story Involving Suspect in the Minnesota Dem Shootings Just Took Another Weird Turn

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 14, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

Vance Boetler remains at large, suspected of gunning down Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband earlier this morning. The couple did not survive what is being called a targeted attack. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot but are recovering from surgery. Boelter was a private sector appointee for a development board for Gov. Tim Walz. His wife, Jennifer, might also have ties to Walz, having served as his intern when he served as a congressman. It’s already an odd coincidence that this couple has ties to the governor. 

It's also curious that this pair also helmed a private security firm, Praetorian Guard, where Vance serves as “director of security patrols.” The company used the same make and model vehicle as many police departments nationwide.  

Watch These Democrats Make Fools of Themselves at 'No Kings' Rallies Sarah Arnold
Fox 9 KMSP reported that Mr. Boelter texted his roommates that he might be dead soon. He was renting a room part-time in Minneapolis, though there are reports of this couple owning multiple properties throughout the area: 

Vance Boelter was at a Minneapolis home on Saturday morning where he rented a room part-time, and texted his roommates, I made some bad choices, I may be dead soon. 

[…]

In the hours after the shooting, FOX 9’s Mary McGuire has learned Boelter went to a Minneapolis home on the 4800 block of Fremont Avenue where he rented a room part-time. He sent a text to his roommates saying something along the lines of: I made some bad choices, I don’t want to implicate any of you, but I may be dead soon. 

Police served a search warrant at the home in connection with the investigation, and used battering rams to get inside the home. 

Boelter had vehicles at the home, and broke out one of the windows, but it’s not clear if he left the area in one of the vehicles. Authorities say the image of him wearing a cowboy hat is from surveillance cameras at the Minneapolis home. 

The renters are back at the home Saturday evening, cleaning up damage. They also told FOX 9 his main family home is in Green Isle, and he’s married with five kids, and has several pets. 

The roommate tells FOX 9 he has known Boelter for more than 40 years, since the fourth grade and didn't express a lot of strong political views. He did, however, have strong views on abortion. Authorities also found receipts for items used in Saturday morning's shootings in one of his vehicles at the Minneapolis home.

 Boelter remains at large. President Trump has called the attacks "absolutely terrible."

Via NY Post, Boetler has ties to Africa and the Middle East:

Vance Luther Boelter lists himself on LinkedIn as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, which is based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also worked with Minnesota Africans United, a statewide organization working with African immigrants in the state, according to a now deleted biography on the group’s web site. 

[…] 

The suspected assassin spoke about plans for several agricultural pilot projects in the DRC that he believed would “create a lot of jobs fast” and “serve as a model” for future investors into the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He claimed to have business ventures in fishing, farming, media, security, and motorcycle-taxis all within the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

“We’re partnering with 400 farmers who are ready to go on a farming project… we’re doing a fishing project that works with like 500 fishermans…that’s off the coast of Rwanda,” Boelter claimed in a quintessential Minnesota accent. 

[…] 

Boelter has “been involved in security situations” in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, “including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip,” according to the Praetorian web site.

