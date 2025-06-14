I Was Told by the Liberal Media That These Actions Constituted an Insurrection

It’s going to be a long day. If this is a preview of what’s to come, not just in Washington, DC, but nationwide, we’re in for a lively day. There were 60 arrests yesterday as anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement lunatics broke through the barriers around the Capitol Building and stormed it. They didn’t make it inside, but the liberal media set the rules: this is an insurrection (via WJLA):

Advertisement

🚨NEW — Police barricades BREACHED outside of the Capitol building ahead of the military parade tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/sR6ToAjrBm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 14, 2025

Dozens of people who took part in a protest held by veterans protesting the Army's military parade on Saturday were detained on the U.S. Capitol Grounds after entering a barrier and running towards the steps of the U.S. Capitol building for what organizers said was a "staged sit-in." A 7News photographer captured the moment when roughly 60 people entered through an opening in a barrier toward the steps of the Capitol shortly before 7 p.m. The group had just concluded a protest in front of the Supreme Court building and were preparing to take photos near the Capitol building when the incident occurred. Capitol Police closed off a barrier in front of the U.S. Capitol Building moments after the protesters wrapped up outside the Supreme Court building. Roughly 60 members of the group then pushed down a bike rack and crossed police lines while running towards the Rotunda steps, police officials said. 7News cameras caught the moment officers standing behind another gate on the steps of the Capitol building detained several people, and pushed one woman down the steps.

🚨 JUST IN: It’s FAFO night at the U.S. Capitol! ADDITIONAL protestors arrested because they were trying to sit on the Capitol steps all night to protest the military parade tomorrow.



pic.twitter.com/E2P3KGokUL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 14, 2025

Today is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and President Donald J. Trump's birthday. A military parade is scheduled later, and we’ll keep you updated on any shenanigans.

Editor’s Note: Don't miss our massive Patriot Sale as we celebrate Flag Day and our great U.S. Army’s 250th and President Trump's birthdays! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.



America is an exceptional country. Join us as we continue to fight to Make America Great Again.