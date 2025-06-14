VIP
Consequences of Sanctuary Cities Come Home to Roost
About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying...
Why Iran's Anti-Mossad Unit Never Saw These Israeli Attacks Coming
Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders
VIP
President Trump Understands Information Warfare
Justice Department Is Suing This State for Shielding Illegal Immigrants From Deportation
DHS Chimes in After Kardashian Calls Out ICE Enforcement Operations
Is LA Mayor Karen Bass Still Working for Cuban Intelligence?
Spain’s Impossible Dream of ‘Green’ Electricity
Israel’s National Security Adviser: Only Trump Can Secure Deal to End Iran’s Nuclear...
Secretary Burgum Is Right to Stamp Out Radicalism in Our National Parks
Parents, Your Children Do Not Belong to the Government
Throwing a Flag at the FCC’s Overzealous Enforcement
Trump Is Right to Pull the Plug on NPR and PBS
Tipsheet

I Was Told by the Liberal Media That These Actions Constituted an Insurrection

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 14, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It’s going to be a long day. If this is a preview of what’s to come, not just in Washington, DC, but nationwide, we’re in for a lively day. There were 60 arrests yesterday as anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement lunatics broke through the barriers around the Capitol Building and stormed it. They didn’t make it inside, but the liberal media set the rules: this is an insurrection (via WJLA):

Advertisement

Dozens of people who took part in a protest held by veterans protesting the Army's military parade on Saturday were detained on the U.S. Capitol Grounds after entering a barrier and running towards the steps of the U.S. Capitol building for what organizers said was a "staged sit-in." 

A 7News photographer captured the moment when roughly 60 people entered through an opening in a barrier toward the steps of the Capitol shortly before 7 p.m. The group had just concluded a protest in front of the Supreme Court building and were preparing to take photos near the Capitol building when the incident occurred. 

Capitol Police closed off a barrier in front of the U.S. Capitol Building moments after the protesters wrapped up outside the Supreme Court building. Roughly 60 members of the group then pushed down a bike rack and crossed police lines while running towards the Rotunda steps, police officials said. 

7News cameras caught the moment officers standing behind another gate on the steps of the Capitol building detained several people, and pushed one woman down the steps. 

Recommended

About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying to Get to Work... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Today is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and President Donald J. Trump's birthday. A military parade is scheduled later, and we’ll keep you updated on any shenanigans. 

Editor’s Note: Don't miss our massive Patriot Sale as we celebrate Flag Day and our great U.S. Army’s 250th and President Trump's birthdays! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.

America is an exceptional country. Join us as we continue to fight to Make America Great Again.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying to Get to Work... Matt Vespa
Trump Had an Epic Response When He Asked About Dead Iranian Leaders Matt Vespa
Why Iran's Anti-Mossad Unit Never Saw These Israeli Attacks Coming Matt Vespa
About That Judge Who Tried to Strip Trump's Commander-in-Chief Powers Last Night... Matt Vespa
DHS Chimes in After Kardashian Calls Out ICE Enforcement Operations Leah Barkoukis
Holdout GOP Senators Flip on Trump’s 'Big, Beautiful Bill' As Deal Nears Deadline Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
About That White Guy Laughing in the Face of a Black Mom Trying to Get to Work... Matt Vespa
Advertisement