Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on...
Chuck Schumer's Reaction to This Question About the LA Riots Really Says It...
Why There Was 'No Alternative' for ABC News Regarding Firing Terry Moran
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast
Congratulations, Brian Stelter, You’re 99 Percent Cancer-Free!
Look What the Democrats Have Caused… Again
New Ad Calls on Trump to Put the Pressure on Canada Over Northern...
Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game
VIP
LA City Council Member Makes Absurd Demand of Police Chief. Here's How He...
The Scavenger Mentality
Destruction of the West...for the Children
The Supreme Court’s Anti-Second Amendment 'Ghost Gun' Case: Judicial Amendment by 'Interpr...
Humility---the Missing Ingredient
Euro Green Globalism Belongs on the Ash Heap of History
Tipsheet

Meet the Woman Who Symbolizes Everything About Leftists Mayhem

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

The Left has their mascot for the current swath of riots engulfing the country. Progressives are taking to the streets, throwing Molotov cocktails, chucking bricks at police, and committing wanton destruction in our cities. It’s a repeat of 2020, but President Trump is deploying the US Marines and the National Guard to quell the mayhem. These forces are being sent to Los Angeles right now, but we could be seeing more troop deployments nationwide if the Left continues to misbehave.  

Advertisement

And then, this woman legitimately looks like a Temu version of Minions. The leaf blower, which she said is used to disperse tear gas, makes the outfit. And yes, she was shouting absolute insanity (via NY Post): 

An animated anti-ICE protester is being mocked online for wearing an eye-catching homemade tactical suit to Los Angeles riots — including a bicycle helmet, goggles and a leaf blower. 

The unidentified woman was impossible to miss as she was filmed yelling into a megaphone in a bright yellow helmet and clutching the large Ryobi leaf blower.

“This is our city and this was Mexico,” yelled the woman, who said she was 45 years old. “You can’t kick us out of the land that was ours,” she yelled. 

Asked why she was carrying a leaf blower, she said it was to protect herself from tear gas used by law enforcement — and “to blow back at those motherf–kers.” 

The woman’s makeshift protective fit quickly sparked ridicule online. 

“Why is she doing a bad cosplay of a minion from Despicable Me?” a teacher, David Johnson, jabbed in an X post in response to the clip. 

Recommended

Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

I know some were asking if it’s satire. I wish it was—it could be—but it’s not.  

That’s your typical liberal voter in 2025. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration Matt Vespa
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter
Chuck Schumer's Reaction to This Question About the LA Riots Really Says It All Matt Vespa
Why There Was 'No Alternative' for ABC News Regarding Firing Terry Moran Matt Vespa
Congratulations, Brian Stelter, You’re 99 Percent Cancer-Free! Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement