Meet the Woman Who Symbolizes Everything About Leftists Mayhem

The Left has their mascot for the current swath of riots engulfing the country. Progressives are taking to the streets, throwing Molotov cocktails, chucking bricks at police, and committing wanton destruction in our cities. It’s a repeat of 2020, but President Trump is deploying the US Marines and the National Guard to quell the mayhem. These forces are being sent to Los Angeles right now, but we could be seeing more troop deployments nationwide if the Left continues to misbehave.

Advertisement

And then, this woman legitimately looks like a Temu version of Minions. The leaf blower, which she said is used to disperse tear gas, makes the outfit. And yes, she was shouting absolute insanity (via NY Post):

A 44-year-old Mexican mom went viral for bringing a leaf blower to a Los Angeles ICE protest. She claimed the leaf blower was to spray tear gas at police, but her outfit was compared to a botched Minion. pic.twitter.com/GnFQe7GRwp — Marissa Carlin (@1985_marissa) June 11, 2025

An animated anti-ICE protester is being mocked online for wearing an eye-catching homemade tactical suit to Los Angeles riots — including a bicycle helmet, goggles and a leaf blower. The unidentified woman was impossible to miss as she was filmed yelling into a megaphone in a bright yellow helmet and clutching the large Ryobi leaf blower. “This is our city and this was Mexico,” yelled the woman, who said she was 45 years old. “You can’t kick us out of the land that was ours,” she yelled. Asked why she was carrying a leaf blower, she said it was to protect herself from tear gas used by law enforcement — and “to blow back at those motherf–kers.” The woman’s makeshift protective fit quickly sparked ridicule online. “Why is she doing a bad cosplay of a minion from Despicable Me?” a teacher, David Johnson, jabbed in an X post in response to the clip.

I know some were asking if it’s satire. I wish it was—it could be—but it’s not.

That’s your typical liberal voter in 2025.