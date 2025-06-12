Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on...
Meet the Woman Who Symbolizes Everything About Leftists Mayhem
Why There Was 'No Alternative' for ABC News Regarding Firing Terry Moran
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast
Congratulations, Brian Stelter, You’re 99 Percent Cancer-Free!
Look What the Democrats Have Caused… Again
New Ad Calls on Trump to Put the Pressure on Canada Over Northern...
Republicans Once Again Defeat Democrats in Congressional Baseball Game
VIP
LA City Council Member Makes Absurd Demand of Police Chief. Here's How He...
The Scavenger Mentality
Destruction of the West...for the Children
The Supreme Court’s Anti-Second Amendment 'Ghost Gun' Case: Judicial Amendment by 'Interpr...
Humility---the Missing Ingredient
Euro Green Globalism Belongs on the Ash Heap of History
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer's Reaction to This Question About the LA Riots Really Says It All

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 12, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

 Sen. Chuck Schumer’s reaction really says it all. He was asked about peaceful protests and the LA riots. 

“Senator, what do Democrats mean when they say the LA protests are peaceful?” 

Advertisement

The New York liberal just walked on by, silent, stoic, and obviously heading into the bunker regarding the communications on this matter. It comes after so-called demonstrators in Los Angeles were arrested, one for making Molotov cocktails and three others for being armed with firearms. The city has become engulfed in a series of anti-ICE mayhem, which began last Friday. A body was also found near looted businesses. 

If that wasn’t enough, police officers have been assaulted with rocks and other projectiles. Cars have been torched, but the media and the Democratic Party are obsessed with trying to tell us this isn’t a riot and that there are deceptive videos. It’s truly amazing that the same people who pushed the “Joe is vivacious” lie are saying this. We know that’s going on; it’s why federal troops are being deployed to put down this mob.  

Recommended

Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And Chuck knows it, too. But silence really shows us why everyone thinks congressional Democratic leaders are particularly sucky. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration Matt Vespa
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter
Meet the Woman Who Symbolizes Everything About Leftists Mayhem Matt Vespa
Why There Was 'No Alternative' for ABC News Regarding Firing Terry Moran Matt Vespa
Congratulations, Brian Stelter, You’re 99 Percent Cancer-Free! Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch the Expressions of These Libs As Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Trump's Mandate on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement