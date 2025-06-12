Chuck Schumer's Reaction to This Question About the LA Riots Really Says It All

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s reaction really says it all. He was asked about peaceful protests and the LA riots.

“Senator, what do Democrats mean when they say the LA protests are peaceful?”

Advertisement

🚨Chuck Schumer just got asked the question EVERYBODY wants an answer to.



"What do Democrats mean when they say the LA protests are peaceful?!"



He straight up REFUSED to say ANYTHING.



Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/NOu6dIPb52 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

The New York liberal just walked on by, silent, stoic, and obviously heading into the bunker regarding the communications on this matter. It comes after so-called demonstrators in Los Angeles were arrested, one for making Molotov cocktails and three others for being armed with firearms. The city has become engulfed in a series of anti-ICE mayhem, which began last Friday. A body was also found near looted businesses.

If that wasn’t enough, police officers have been assaulted with rocks and other projectiles. Cars have been torched, but the media and the Democratic Party are obsessed with trying to tell us this isn’t a riot and that there are deceptive videos. It’s truly amazing that the same people who pushed the “Joe is vivacious” lie are saying this. We know that’s going on; it’s why federal troops are being deployed to put down this mob.

And Chuck knows it, too. But silence really shows us why everyone thinks congressional Democratic leaders are particularly sucky.