The Atrocious Response These Dems Gave to This Question Sort of Answered It

This got buried because Los Angeles decided to riot over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, which led to the deployment of military forces to quell the unrest. However, it did give Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) some cover regarding their atrocious polling numbers. It can’t be hidden anymore—even CBS is picking up on how toxic the Democratic Party brand has become. So, how do Democrats account for this astounding fall from grace?

Amy Klobuchar confronted with BRUTAL Democrat polling numbers by CBS:



"71% of Democrats say their leaders are ineffective. You’re in Democratic leadership. Why are they wrong?"



KLOBUCHAR: Because Trump.



Sensing a trend here. 😂 https://t.co/Fmm0lbauSy pic.twitter.com/GJLTmy4TXX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries confronted with BRUTAL Democrat polling numbers by CBS:



"That's not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Democratic leadership, which includes you. So how do you respond to that?"



JEFFRIES: It’s Trump’s fault.



🤡🤣 pic.twitter.com/F5dz53fSa3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 7, 2025

Both gave similar answers when asked why 71 percent of Democrats view their leadership as a feckless lot—they both blamed Donald Trump. That was a bad answer and an even worse delivery. Both can’t be spokespersons for the Democrats, though I hope they remain. Klobuchar, like the rest of her party, can’t deviate off-script. Jeffries has solidified his reputation as Temu Obama.

Brutal.



Hakeem Jeffries gets pressed for two straight minutes about covering up Biden's decline and refuses to answer a single question.



"Why should voters trust Democrats when it's clear so many in your party went to great lengths to keep Biden's condition hidden from the… pic.twitter.com/36xVucjysw — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) May 14, 2025

Ironically, those awful answers did address the state of the Democratic Party—they have weak leaders, no message, and no agenda. When your default is to blame Trump for everything, you’re going to end up in this spot, especially when the president has humiliated Democrats at every turn. Voters are tired of the ‘Trump bad’ war cry, especially when it’s not true. The Left has forgotten that other voters don’t live along the coasts or in the cities.