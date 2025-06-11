About That US Army Soldier Who Was Caught Defecting to Pro-Riot Leftists...

So, there’s a video of a U.S Army member mouthing off about defecting to the pro-riot side, claiming she’s doing it to uphold our constitutional rights.

She also won’t be a “pawn” for Trump’s plan or something. She claimed to be speaking for the US Military. It sure makes it seem like she was the spokesperson for numerous military personnel. It’s beyond ridiculous; it’s also worthy of a court martial. She’s defying the orders of her commander-in-chief. Well, as it turns out, she’s all alone.

This individual was initially identified as having served in the Texas National Guard but was discharged in 2020. It was later revealed that she served in the US Army from 2010-2014, which was followed by a six-year stint in the reserves. The Defense Department quickly made her persona non grata vis-à-vis speaking for the U.S. Military. Reportedly, her family is also here illegally. I think ICE needs to visit this household.

Member of the U.S. military joined an anti-ICE protest in Dallas and said, "We won’t be pawns in stripping away constitutional rights." pic.twitter.com/hAXDiJBdZd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2025

The woman in this video was discharged from the Texas National Guard on June 5th, 2020.



She does not speak for nor reflect the U.S. Army. pic.twitter.com/pX9ASE20kw — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 11, 2025

Correction: This individual served in the U.S. Army from November 2010 to August 2014 and was then in the Army Reserves from August 2014 to June 2020. — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 11, 2025

Her entire family is here illegally. She’s an anchor baby. Would be a real shame if this got them all deported. pic.twitter.com/QwSnRS5c8K — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 11, 2025

President Trump deployed the US Marines and federalized the California National Guard amid the ongoing riots in Los Angeles.