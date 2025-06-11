Jury Delivers Split Verdict in Harvey Weinstein’s Retrial
About That US Army Soldier Who Was Caught Defecting to Pro-Riot Leftists...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2025 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

So, there’s a video of a U.S Army member mouthing off about defecting to the pro-riot side, claiming she’s doing it to uphold our constitutional rights. 

She also won’t be a “pawn” for Trump’s plan or something. She claimed to be speaking for the US Military. It sure makes it seem like she was the spokesperson for numerous military personnel. It’s beyond ridiculous; it’s also worthy of a court martial. She’s defying the orders of her commander-in-chief. Well, as it turns out, she’s all alone. 

This individual was initially identified as having served in the Texas National Guard but was discharged in 2020. It was later revealed that she served in the US Army from 2010-2014, which was followed by a six-year stint in the reserves.  The Defense Department quickly made her persona non grata vis-à-vis speaking for the U.S. Military. Reportedly, her family is also here illegally. I think ICE needs to visit this household. 

President Trump deployed the US Marines and federalized the California National Guard amid the ongoing riots in Los Angeles. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

