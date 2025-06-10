Why the Person Running 'LA Scanner,' the Account That Was Doxing Federal Agents, Fled Into the Bunker

It was an infamous Twitter account: ‘LA Scanner’ was known to dox ICE agents and other federal law enforcement personnel. He claims he wasn’t calling for violence. Does this dude not understand what the intent behind doxing is? Someone has found out about him, and he’s not liking it. Also, we know who’s behind the account.

The now-deleted account "LAScanner" who was publicly doxxing ICE agents is now facing blowback on his TikTok channel, "JackQuillinTV."



It's now "coming around" for him. pic.twitter.com/2bsEcLsJhd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 9, 2025

But it absolutely WAS your intention. pic.twitter.com/cUV0gSAmE5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2025

Well well well. It’s FAFO stage pic.twitter.com/eS8GGELCct — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) June 9, 2025

Man who was doxing ICE agents: "To anyone I may have put at risk, I sincerely apologize."



pic.twitter.com/zeFKLCHpt7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 9, 2025

NEW: The owner of 'LAScanner' on X has deactivated his account and says he is turning himself in if he violated the law after doxing ICE agents.



The alleged owner of the account 'Jack Quillin' told his followers to DM him locations of federal agents so he could post them.… pic.twitter.com/P7HDMIps3h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 9, 2025

Reportedly, his name is Jack Quillin. He has some legal baggage and was exposed through his TikTok channel:

INSURRECTION: Democrat activists like Jack Quillin who runs the LA Scanner 𝕏 account doxxed federal agents and directed protesters to federal buildings before and during the riots. As a result, both the agents and the buildings were repeatedly attacked. Last night he began to… pic.twitter.com/ltfN2bdHxQ — @amuse (@amuse) June 9, 2025

Several months ago @LAScanner was in a group chat I own until someone came forward with court documents, proving that the owner behind that account is a convicted felon. I immediately removed him.



Now, after seeing him doxx ICE agents, I’ve got no other choice, but to release… pic.twitter.com/q8AyxPKlrM — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) June 9, 2025

I will not be threatened to remove something I publish. Freedom of the press exists for a reason.



You doxx ICE agents, you find out. https://t.co/iZY2TTXAgP pic.twitter.com/endRA8PjXL — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) June 9, 2025

Given what we’ve seen happen to ICE agents and other members of law enforcement in LA, where people are throwing rocks, fire bombs, and other projectiles at them, dare I say, he might as well have put a target on their backs with this activity. He’s deep-sixed his account, though there are reports that he’s created a new one.

Also, it’s not Los Angeles Scanner, folks. It's the wrong account, and this one doesn’t dox people.

I’m a different account by the way https://t.co/bdYSyKgESG — Los Angeles Scanner (@LosAngeles_Scan) June 9, 2025

Even Tony Moon, one of the 1992 Rooftop Koreans, weighed in: