Tipsheet

Why the Person Running 'LA Scanner,' the Account That Was Doxing Federal Agents, Fled Into the Bunker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

It was an infamous Twitter account: ‘LA Scanner’ was known to dox ICE agents and other federal law enforcement personnel. He claims he wasn’t calling for violence. Does this dude not understand what the intent behind doxing is? Someone has found out about him, and he’s not liking it. Also, we know who’s behind the account.

 Reportedly, his name is Jack Quillin. He has some legal baggage and was exposed through his TikTok channel: 

Given what we’ve seen happen to ICE agents and other members of law enforcement in LA, where people are throwing rocks, fire bombs, and other projectiles at them, dare I say, he might as well have put a target on their backs with this activity. He’s deep-sixed his account, though there are reports that he’s created a new one.

Also, it’s not Los Angeles Scanner, folks. It's the wrong account, and this one doesn’t dox people.  

Even Tony Moon, one of the 1992 Rooftop Koreans, weighed in:

