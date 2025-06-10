Gavin Newsom Addressed the Nation Tonight. It Was a Total Disaster

Someone tell Gavin Newsom he’s not the president of the United States. No one was obligated to carry his little address, but he’s a Democrat, anti-Trump, and pro-illegal alien, so some outlets did. Supposedly, he texted Fox News’ Sean Hannity to carry his broadcast, but there was no audio. It was a disaster. It was almost as if the political gods were screaming, ‘not ready for primetime’ concerning Newsom, who got slapped down by a judge regarding his emergency motion to block federal troops from being deployed in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The city is again on fire, with Newsom among those fanning the flames of mayhem. President Trump has deployed the Marines and the National Guard to quell the insurrection. In this unhinged address, Newsom vowed to fight for his people, which seemed to be a final sendoff of a governor who seemed dead-set on starting a civil war. Is he going to secede from the Union next?

🚨NEW—Gavin Newsom's big speech experiences technical difficulties!



They have to pull it down after trying to begin — without sound.



He can't manage his state.



He can't even manage to deliver remarks properly!



Very embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/3riAzABH6D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

🚨TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: Here's the awkward moment where Gavin Newsom went live to deliver his big speech — without audio.



It went for two minutes of dead silence.



They had to start over. pic.twitter.com/hwiqYan77V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

🚨NEW — Amid violent riots in his state, Governor @GavinNewsom promises that "California will keep fighting on behalf of our people — ALL of our people."



Is he encouraging "fighting" on behalf of illegal aliens? pic.twitter.com/GUK9mxgGFB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

LOL: Sean Hannity says @GavinNewsom texted him & asked if he’d carry his address to California live



pic.twitter.com/Q9KfQNjo9Z — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 11, 2025

Gavin NewScum spent all this time--instead of doing his actual job-- preparing for a webinar just for the audio to not work. The production quality is just like his leadership quality-- shitty. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 11, 2025

Full speech here:

🚨FULL SPEECH: Here are the remarks that Gavin Newsom just delivered.



It's being criticized broadly for featuring incendiary language and falsehoods—without taking any responsibility.



What did you think of Governor Newsom's speech? pic.twitter.com/FndEUzgpga — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

Yet, at its core, it again shows how Democrats have lost the plot. He thinks this mass resistance is somehow a popular movement. Immigrant citizens have swung 40 points to the Republicans. Democrats have now lost the working class, the middle class, young voters, and now immigrant citizens. That’s electoral death.

Trump didn’t cream Kamala Harris in the popular vote, and the Electoral College in 2024 by promising to fight for illegal aliens like Newsom did tonight.

It’s astounding how atrocious the political instincts of this leadership in the Golden State have become. Sure, they’re Democrats, but by God, quashing the riots and restoring order on your own, Gavin likely would’ve increased your national profile and absolved you somewhat of the shambolic response you had to the wildfires earlier this year. Instead, you’re dead-set on keeping the city engulfed in flames and fighting for illegal aliens, both of which are insanely unpopular and overall awful policy positions.

Advertisement

We’re the party of law and order and common sense. Democrats want mayhem, illegals running amok, and law enforcement being subjected to Molotov cocktail attacks.

The choice really isn’t hard anymore. What a disastrous address.