Tipsheet

Newsom Dared Homan to Arrest Him. Now Trump Is Responding.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Gov. Gavin Newsom poked the bear over the weekend, going on MSNBC and daring the Trump administration to arrest him for allegedly interfering in immigration enforcement measures. That’s the backdrop of the current LA riots that’s led to another wave of mayhem. Cop cars have been torched, businesses looted, and federal law enforcement assaulted. It’s a circus, so the National Guard has been deployed. If local Democrats don’t do their jobs out of some bizarre devotion to allowing illegal aliens to stay and terrorize our local communities, then we’ll do it. And we are.  

Trump was asked about Newsom’s dare. The president responded that Tom Homan should arrest him.  

“I think it’s great,” he said. 

You know the media is going to go apoplectic over this.

Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have been exceptionally stupid in trying to gaslight the country that these protests are peaceful. It’s littered with illegal alien thugs, Antifa clowns, and other left-wing agitators who have turned LA into a war zone.  

You can see how this pair failed miserably in responding to the LA County wildfires—they have no idea what they’re doing. 

