Newsom Dared Homan to Arrest Him. Now Trump Is Responding.

Gov. Gavin Newsom poked the bear over the weekend, going on MSNBC and daring the Trump administration to arrest him for allegedly interfering in immigration enforcement measures. That’s the backdrop of the current LA riots that’s led to another wave of mayhem. Cop cars have been torched, businesses looted, and federal law enforcement assaulted. It’s a circus, so the National Guard has been deployed. If local Democrats don’t do their jobs out of some bizarre devotion to allowing illegal aliens to stay and terrorize our local communities, then we’ll do it. And we are.

Trump was asked about Newsom’s dare. The president responded that Tom Homan should arrest him.

"Gavin Newsom is daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?"

“Gavin Newsom is daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?”



"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great."

“I think it’s great,” he said.

You know the media is going to go apoplectic over this.

Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have been exceptionally stupid in trying to gaslight the country that these protests are peaceful. It’s littered with illegal alien thugs, Antifa clowns, and other left-wing agitators who have turned LA into a war zone.

🚨PERFECT TIMING: Liberal law professor BITES HER TONGUE while she's fear-mongering about President Trump potentially invoking the Insurrection Act.



At that very moment — the news host interrupts her to note that they're watching rioters drop FIREBOMBS on to police cruisers

You can see how this pair failed miserably in responding to the LA County wildfires—they have no idea what they’re doing.

Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions.



If he can’t solve it, we will.



Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions.

If he can't solve it, we will.

To the bad actors fueling Trump's flames — California will hold you accountable. — Governor Gavin Newsom