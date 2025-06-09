Watch Another Lib Narrative on the LA Riots Get Pulverized on CNN
Tipsheet

Dem Rep: What's Happening in LA Is No Different Than When a Team Wins a National Championship

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 09, 2025 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

California Democrats have left Earth. That’s the only explanation for the numerous inane remarks and observations about the Los Angeles riots that are turning the city into a war zone. The mayhem started when Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a series of raids throughout the city, mostly against those with existing deportation orders. It led to full-blown riots that were so chaotic that the National Guard and Marines had to be deployed. 

The latest ‘Are you kidding me’ moment comes from Rep. Linda Sanchez, who had the gall to say what’s happening in LA right now is no different than when the Dodgers or the Rams win the World Series or the Super Bowl. 

Fires are raging, cops are being assaulted, and federal facilities are besieged, but local Democrats still think it’s a mostly peaceful undertaking. It’s a tragicomic game: Democrats likely know it’s a circus but can’t admit it, lest they acknowledge President Trump’s premise about the situation. Admitting Trump was right would incur the wrath of the progressive Left. Democrats are also abjectly stupid people who’d rather turn the city over to the dogs and total anarchy than do the basics vis-à-vis public safety. 

BONUS: They're really going with this: The rioters will go home if the National Guard left. So, they admit the situation is a total shambles, yes? 

