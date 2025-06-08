Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down
And With Those Riots, The Invasion of America Is Reconfirmed
Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Insanity Engulfing LA
A Rooftop Korean Reacted to the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Anti-ICE Riots Show Why Dems Are Super Unpopular. Did You See Their Reactions?
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right...
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Yes… I Voted for This!
Here Are Some of the Criminal Illegal Aliens the Anti-ICE Rioters Are Defending
Woman Declared Dead, Moved Into Coffin, Turns Out to Be Alive
Video Reveals the Deadly Danger Law Enforcement Faced During Violent Anti-ICE Riots
Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA...
First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling...
Tipsheet

ABC News Reporter Suspended After Suffering a Total Meltdown About Trump's Top Aide

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There are layers to this act of lunacy, but one thing is clear: it exposed once again how the liberal media feels about Trump, his aides, and conservatives writ large.  We know this to be true, but now we have literal written words, and they’re unhinged. ABC News’ Terry Moran, a senior correspondent with the network who Trump recently slapped around in a sit-down, has been suspended for this wild crash-out against Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Moran called him “bile." 

Advertisement

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this by just looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate,” he added in a now-deleted tweet.

Recommended

Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Insanity Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It was not lost on the Trump White House, who responded earlier today (via Fox News):

Leavitt also joined Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" and told host Maria Bartiromo that Moran was supposed to be an "unbiased and professional journalist."  

"This is unacceptable and unhinged rhetoric coming from someone who works at a major television network," Leavitt added. "We have reached out to ABC, they have said they will be taking action, so we will see what they do. But I think this speaks to the distrust the American public have in the legacy media."  

Miller also responded to Moran's comments on Sunday. 

"The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask," Miller wrote.  

Yet, what’s so hypocritical is that the ABC News brass likely agreed with his assessment of Trump and Miller. Still, they had to maintain this façade that the media isn’t a bunch of loony lefties peddling disinformation when everyone knows better. Is Moran looking to be a martyr here, albeit a very greedy one? We’ll see.  

Advertisement

What a lunatic. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Insanity Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom Katie Pavlich
A Rooftop Korean Reacted to the Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
Anti-ICE Riots Show Why Dems Are Super Unpopular. Did You See Their Reactions? Matt Vespa
Here Are Some of the Criminal Illegal Aliens the Anti-ICE Rioters Are Defending Sarah Arnold
Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA Amid Anti-ICE Chaos Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Insanity Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement