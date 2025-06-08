ABC News Reporter Suspended After Suffering a Total Meltdown About Trump's Top Aide

There are layers to this act of lunacy, but one thing is clear: it exposed once again how the liberal media feels about Trump, his aides, and conservatives writ large. We know this to be true, but now we have literal written words, and they’re unhinged. ABC News’ Terry Moran, a senior correspondent with the network who Trump recently slapped around in a sit-down, has been suspended for this wild crash-out against Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Moran called him “bile."

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this by just looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate,” he added in a now-deleted tweet.

Terry Moran has been “suspended pending further evaluation” on account of this tweet



Source: @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/rBP0BsdyLM — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 8, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: ABC News has suspended Terry Moran https://t.co/43JunT0JOi — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 8, 2025

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.”



This is unhinged and unacceptable.



We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

An ABC journalist @TerryMoran posted this absolutely vile smear of Stephen Miller. It’s dripping with hatred. Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration.



As it happens, I know Stephen quite well. And he’s motivated by love of country. He’s… pic.twitter.com/hX93zKTWjy — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 8, 2025

ABC “News” hack Terry Moran reportedly suspended from over unhinged Stephen Miller rant posted to X.



Flashback to when Trump roasted Moran to his face — and Moran thanked him for it:



TRUMP: “You’re FAKE NEWS."



MORAN: "Thank you."



Unreal. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZJq289tGBK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025

It was not lost on the Trump White House, who responded earlier today (via Fox News):

Leavitt also joined Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" and told host Maria Bartiromo that Moran was supposed to be an "unbiased and professional journalist." "This is unacceptable and unhinged rhetoric coming from someone who works at a major television network," Leavitt added. "We have reached out to ABC, they have said they will be taking action, so we will see what they do. But I think this speaks to the distrust the American public have in the legacy media." Miller also responded to Moran's comments on Sunday. "The most important fact about Terry’s full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask," Miller wrote.

Yet, what’s so hypocritical is that the ABC News brass likely agreed with his assessment of Trump and Miller. Still, they had to maintain this façade that the media isn’t a bunch of loony lefties peddling disinformation when everyone knows better. Is Moran looking to be a martyr here, albeit a very greedy one? We’ll see.

What a lunatic.