Tipsheet

Simone Biles Weighed in on Transgenders in Women's Sports By Attacking Riley Gaines. It Got Ugly.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 07, 2025 1:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

I don’t know what was going through Simone Biles’ head last night, but it set off another social media bomb that wasn’t necessary. This week was capped off with endless amounts of drama. Biles attacked Riley Gaines over the latter’s defense of women’s sports. Biles weighed in on the sticky issue of transgenders in women’s sports, then got dragged on social media and had a meltdown.

You’re [Riley Gaines] truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!  

But instead… You bully them…  

One things [sic] for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!

Yeah, this came after she told Gaines to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” 

This didn’t end well. What a trainwreck.

Tags: WOKE

