Simone Biles Weighed in on Transgenders in Women's Sports By Attacking Riley Gaines. It Got Ugly.

I don’t know what was going through Simone Biles’ head last night, but it set off another social media bomb that wasn’t necessary. This week was capped off with endless amounts of drama. Biles attacked Riley Gaines over the latter’s defense of women’s sports. Biles weighed in on the sticky issue of transgenders in women’s sports, then got dragged on social media and had a meltdown.
You’re [Riley Gaines] truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!
But instead… You bully them…
One things [sic] for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!
Yeah, this came after she told Gaines to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”
bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025
Body shaming a remarkably fit and beautiful @Riley_Gaines_ in defense of male abuse of women in sports sure is a disgusting way to go.— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2025
That’s funny, because here’s @Riley_Gaines_ next to Will (“Lia”) Thomas— John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2025
She’s fighting back against a man who is not just “her own size” but is actually much bigger than she is https://t.co/CT2YERoFRo pic.twitter.com/vv6kIuXJYQ
WOW: Simone Biles is having a total meltdown against pro-women's sports advocate @Riley_Gaines_ right now. Mentally unstable. pic.twitter.com/v9A3FtW02R— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2025
Biles retweeting herself on this screed pic.twitter.com/j3qWsOBAKQ— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2025
This is pathetic and disappointing https://t.co/mS279UDiIS— Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) June 7, 2025
This didn’t end well. What a trainwreck.
This you? https://t.co/u4x1qwhU2B pic.twitter.com/CKaCAb2vEl— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 7, 2025
