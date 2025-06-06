VIP
Former Obama State Dept. Spox Still Doesn't See Evidence of Biden's Mental Decline

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 06, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Do you remember Marie Harf? She’s a blast from the past, a former State Department spokesperson under Obama. While co-hosting Outnumbered, she said something truly remarkable. And by that, I mean she might need to undergo mental health testing herself. The woman still doesn’t see evidence of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Someone tell Marie it’s okay to call President Drool-in-Soup braindead. We have books on it. They’re written by people involved in the cover-up but provide damning evidence that Joe was unalive and suffering from prostate cancer at the time—the latter of which wasn’t disclosed until recently.  

Advertisement

Who was involved in that potential cover-up? Marie, the level of Biden’s mental degradation has led to scrutiny of his policies, especially his pardons. If he wasn’t cogent, they’re invalid. Who was running the country? Even the most ardent liberals, like Matt Taibbi, have ripped apart these DC-soaked books about the Biden cover-up but acknowledge the passages are damning. They also gloss over the legitimate question of who was in charge for the past four years.

Joe forgot the names of top donors, staffers, and George Clooney, which led to the latter's op-ed nuking the Biden campaign’s ties to the Hollywood Left. Did she watch the CNN debate? Did she hear or read the transcripts of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s deposition of the former president when he was investigated for mishandling classified materials?  

It's all there—and even the staunchest Biden ally acknowledges that Joe is cooked. The pervasive prevarication and numerous atrocious answers from Democrats about Joe’s health and knowing about it says it all, Marie.  

Seek help.  

Tags: JOE BIDEN

