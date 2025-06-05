Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All...
Tipsheet

Chuck Schumer. If We Pass Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill, Everyone Is Going to Die...Forever

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 05, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reinforced one thing voters have said about Democrats—they’re lousy leaders. No one sees the Democratic Party as having a sea of good leadership. They have no leaders, so they’re sinking faster than the Lusitania. They have no message other than ‘orange man…bad.’ That was also made explicitly clear. 

The Republicans are trying to push through this budget reconciliation package, which Schumer said will kill everyone. It makes the Trump tax cuts permanent, reforms social programs, and provides funds to enforce existing immigration laws. That’s the core of the bill, but we’re all going to die. No one believes it.  

It has reached a bit of a rough patch now that Elon Musk has come out against it, ginning up the troublesome Republicans who were against this bill over spending cuts. Musk has erroneously called it a spending bill; it’s not, which is why his DOGE cuts can’t be codified. 

We’ve also heard this line before—it’s not true. Get new material, but we know you don’t have any. You thought a Democrat would be in charge right now. It’s funny when your plans get punched in the mouth, huh?

