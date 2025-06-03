Trump Ramps Up Steel Tariffs After Promise in Pittsburgh
This Comedian Pointed out the 'Craziest Narrative' About the 2024 Election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2025 3:30 PM
CNN’s Elspeth Reeve sat down with comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon, discussing the topic of alternative media and its influence on the 2024 election. The podcasting realm has become the latest tool for voter outreach. Trump’s team knew there was something here. Liberals did not, which partially contributed to their drubbing in the last election. Millions have flocked to these alternative information ecosystems that have heavily impacted the legacy press: they’re losing power and influence. The people are awake; they know the establishment press’ bias and game, and they’re sick of it.

The CNN reporter asked if Dillon was part of the new media establishment. The comedian wasn’t buying it and obliterated Reeve’s spot. He doesn’t buy it, and neither would anyone else. Saying a handful of podcasters, like himself, Joe Rogan, and Theo Von, have more sway and power than the people who backed Kamala Harris and other institutions is insane to him. And it is. These guys aren’t the establishment, and the media is never going to sell that line to co-opt somehow or blunt their meteoric rise among those who don’t want their information censored or coming with a DNC-approval stamp. 

“It seems like a great way to excuse running an unpopular candidate on a platform that American people weren’t’ sold on,” Dillon said. 

He added that this has become a thing, that it’s “five guys” who dominate the entire information cartel and are the only ones who have audiences and make money. 

“It’s the craziest narrative ever, and it came off the heels of running one of the most unpopular candidates with a platform that the American people largely rejected,” he added. 

It was rejected in 2024 and 2016, and the legacy press concluded that five podcasters caused Trump to win the election.

 It’s insanity. 

