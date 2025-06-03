VIP
The White House Had a Fitting Post About the Family of Boulder Terrorist Being Deported

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Could it be later tonight? Will it be in the early morning hours? Will it be tomorrow? Either way, the family of Boulder terror suspect Mohamed Soliman is getting deported. The State Department revoked all their visas today and fast-tracked them for deportation. It’s time for them to go back to whatever terrorist hellhole whence they came. 

Katie wrote and got the news of their imminent expulsion from the country. The White House has responded to those reports by saying their final boarding call is “coming soon.” It’s amazing that the official White House account tweeted that:

Mr. Soliman’s family is being kicked the hell out of our country after he firebombed a pro-Israel event in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1. He threw Molotov cocktails and made a makeshift flamethrower, which injured six people. He did it for the Palestinian cause, another act of antisemitic terrorism. 

Police arrested him and later revealed to have been staying in the US illegally on an expired visa. He came into the country under the Biden administration.

