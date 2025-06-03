I'm Not So Sure Bill Clinton Is the Person to Lead Point on Denying a Dem Scandal

Former President Bill Clinton has broken his silence on the ongoing cover-up surrounding the declining health of Joe Biden. We have books about the president not recognizing staffers, forgetting the names of top donors, including Hollywood A-listers, and a host of other incidents that suggested Joe Biden was severely mentally degraded. Now, we have this prostate cancer diagnosis—stage 4 metastatic—which doesn’t arise after 100-200 days. He likely suffered from it at the start of his presidency, but that’s another matter.

CBS News Tracey Smith interviewed Slick Willy, who asked, “Did you ever have a moment with him where you thought maybe he was unfit to run for president?"

🚨NEW: CBS News Correspondent Tracy Smith presses Bill Clinton on Biden's decline — he denies *EVER* seeing it🚨



SMITH: "Did you ever have a moment with him where you thought maybe he was unfit to run for president?"



CLINTON: "No ... I had never seen him and walked away… pic.twitter.com/xLymWvWqtP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 1, 2025

Bill denied he saw anything, adding that he saw Biden not long ago and that he looked in good shape.

What’s not so long ago, though, Bill? Many Democrats attest that Biden was never around for 2023-24, and now we know why.

Guys, do we need to say more here? Bill Clinton lied about the sex scandal that almost obliterated his presidency. He was cogent and denied having sexual relations with intern Monica Lewinsky, which wasn’t true. So, we’re going to believe Bill’s ‘Joe was in great shape last time I saw him’ schtick? Not sure this is the right person to be leading point on denying Democratic Party scandals. It’s like asking the late OJ Simpson to be the face of criminal justice reform or something along those lines.