CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck
Reporter Gave a Laughable Reason for Why We Can't Trust Polls Now
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Got Wrecked By Scott Bessent and Marty Makary Over...
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate a Reporter Over Her 'Both Sides' Nonsense on Political...
VIP
The Democrats Are the Party of Antisemitic Terrorism
Trump's New Nickname for Joe Biden Is Spectacular
If Democrats Had the Truth on Their Side They Wouldn’t Have to Lie...
They Tried to Silence a Chinese Dissident in America — It Backfired Badly
Hey You, Get Off My Crowd
Hey You, Get Off of My Crowd
Republicans Could Make History on Gun Rights
Trump Cracks Down on Arizona’s Illegal Immigrant Tuition Scheme
Fetterman Breaks with Democrats on Israel, Border, Trump Policies Amid Party Backlash
So, This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks
Tipsheet

I'm Not So Sure Bill Clinton Is the Person to Lead Point on Denying a Dem Scandal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 03, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Former President Bill Clinton has broken his silence on the ongoing cover-up surrounding the declining health of Joe Biden. We have books about the president not recognizing staffers, forgetting the names of top donors, including Hollywood A-listers, and a host of other incidents that suggested Joe Biden was severely mentally degraded. Now, we have this prostate cancer diagnosis—stage 4 metastatic—which doesn’t arise after 100-200 days. He likely suffered from it at the start of his presidency, but that’s another matter. 

Advertisement

CBS News Tracey Smith interviewed Slick Willy, who asked, “Did you ever have a moment with him where you thought maybe he was unfit to run for president?"

Bill denied he saw anything, adding that he saw Biden not long ago and that he looked in good shape. 

What’s not so long ago, though, Bill? Many Democrats attest that Biden was never around for 2023-24, and now we know why. 

Guys, do we need to say more here? Bill Clinton lied about the sex scandal that almost obliterated his presidency. He was cogent and denied having sexual relations with intern Monica Lewinsky, which wasn’t true. So, we’re going to believe Bill’s ‘Joe was in great shape last time I saw him’ schtick? Not sure this is the right person to be leading point on denying Democratic Party scandals. It’s like asking the late OJ Simpson to be the face of criminal justice reform or something along those lines.

Recommended

CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Watch Scott Jennings Obliterate a Reporter Over Her 'Both Sides' Nonsense on Political Violence Matt Vespa
Trump's New Nickname for Joe Biden Is Spectacular Matt Vespa
CBS News' Margaret Brennan Got Wrecked By Scott Bessent and Marty Makary Over the Weekend Matt Vespa
Reporter Gave a Laughable Reason for Why We Can't Trust Polls Now Matt Vespa
If Democrats Had the Truth on Their Side They Wouldn’t Have to Lie All the Time Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement