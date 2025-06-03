Elon Musk Breaks His Silence on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill.' It Was Totally Unnecessary.

As the budget reconciliation battle rages on the Hill, Elon Musk, who has left his position as senior adviser to President Trump, has broken his silence about the ‘big, beautiful bill’: he hates it. It was unnecessary, and part of me thinks the billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO is venting over congressional Republicans not codifying the cuts he and the Department of Government Efficiency highlighted for months; however, that cannot be done through reconciliation.

Advertisement

🚨NEW — Elon Musk has come out with an even STRONGER statement in opposition of President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.



Previously, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has refuted these concerns. pic.twitter.com/2MNDJRdQfs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 3, 2025

No doubt that is disappointing, but let’s not nuke a bill that accomplishes what most Republicans want. It makes the Trump tax cuts permanent and provides a mountain of cash for border security and immigration measures. It’s not perfect; nothing is from DC, but remember the old saying: perfect is the enemy of the good (via The Hill):

Billionaire Elon Musk ramped up his criticism of the megabill of President Trump’s tax cut and spending priorities, calling the legislation a “disgusting abomination.” “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk posted on X on Tuesday. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk added.

NumbersUSA is looking forward to having thousands more ICE agents to enforce federal immigration law:

For decades Congress has promised to secure the border and failed to deliver. The House Reconciliation bill delivers on the promise of building the border wall, 10,000 ICE officers, detention beds, historic funding for Customs and Border Patrol and a tax on money illegal aliens send out of the country. The Trump Administration needs this funding to deport illegal aliens, millions of whom entered the country over the last four years. The American people voted in mess this last election to secure our borders and return law and order to our immigration system. Congress must not fail them.”





Trump took to social media to push for the bill, as did his top aides, like Stephen Miller—who is by no means a squish:

A lot of the fiscal discussion around the Big Beautiful Bill seems to conflate, whether willfully or not, the words “spending” versus the word “deficit.”



There is no dispute that the bill cuts over $1.6 trillion in spending. It mainly accomplishes this through the largest… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 1, 2025

From the president:

Passing THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL is a Historic Opportunity to turn our Country around after four disastrous years under Joe Biden. We will take a massive step to balancing our Budget by enacting the largest mandatory Spending Cut, EVER, and Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November. It will unleash American Energy by expediting permitting for Energy, and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It will make American Air Travel GREAT AGAIN by purchasing the final Air Traffic Control System. We will secure our skies from our adversaries by building The Golden Dome, and secure our Border by building more of our Wall, and supercharging the deportation of the millions of Criminal Illegals Joe Biden allowed to walk right into our Country. It will kick millions of Illegals off Medicaid, and make sure SNAP is focused on Americans ONLY! It will also restore Choice and Affordability for Car purchases by REPEALING Biden’s EV Mandate, and all of the GREEN NEW SCAM Tax Credits and Spending. THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL also protects our beautiful children by stopping funding for sick sex changes for minors. With the Senate coming back to Washington today, I call on all of my Republican friends in the Senate and House to work as fast as they can to get this Bill to MY DESK before the Fourth of JULY. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump also trained his fire on one Republican who is bound to give us agita in the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who seems very much at peace will slapping working families with a massive tax hike if this bill fails. That will happen if the Trump tax cuts are not made permanent.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

No one wants Rand Paul’s tax hike.

As Leah wrote earlier today, Speaker Johnson also sent a long text to Elon about the subject