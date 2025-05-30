Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined...
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax...
David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up
Godspeed, Commish: Remembering the Lion-Heart of Bernard Kerik
Musk's Worthy DOGE Spotlight and the Fiscal Path Forward
Emil Bove Is Exactly the Kind of Judicial Nominee We Need in Trump...
Bondi Praised for Making 'One of the Best Decisions Ever' Over What She...
It's Elon Musk's Last Day. Here's What Trump Has Planned.
VIP
Why Won't Trump Ask Republicans to 'Make a New Law' After Judicial Blows?...
CBS Is Tortured by Trump, Puts Rage into '60 Minutes'
Vacillation, Uncertainty and Danger Signs
Neville Witkoff
Trump's Eyes Opened on Putin. Now What Will He Do?
Here's Why This Illegal Alien Is Facing a $1.8 Million Fine
Tipsheet

Mike Johnson Sent Elon Musk a 'Long Text' After His Criticism of the 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 30, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

House Speaker Mike Johnson sent Elon Musk a “long text message” after clips from his CBS interview were released showing the former face of the Department of Government Efficiency criticizing the House GOP’s “big, beautiful bill.”

Advertisement

“I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and it undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said.

"I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful," he continued, "but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion."

As on Fox News how he responded to Musk’s concerns, Johnson said he told his “good friend” that the bill can indeed be “both big and beautiful.”  

“So, what I wanted to make sure that he understands is that the projection that he’s referring to and others is from the CBO, the Congressional Budget Office,” Johnson explained. “They are historically totally unreliable. It’s run by Democrats, 84 percent of the number crunchers over there are donors to big Democrats. 

“They don’t have our best interest in mind,” the Louisiana Republican continued. “And they’ve always been off. By way of example, they were off on their projections of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the first Trump administration by $1 trillion dollars. The problem is they do not use what we call dynamic scoring. What that means in layman’s terms is, they don’t give us any credit for the extraordinary economic growth that will be spurred along by this bill. This is a pro-growth package. Lower tax rates, less regulation. We’ll do exactly what we did in the first Trump administration, but this time on steroids.”

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ELON MUSK MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses Victor Davis Hanson
Here's the Other Kennedy Who's Found Her Home in MAGA Land...For Now Matt Vespa
David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up Matt Vespa
Here's Why This Illegal Alien Is Facing a $1.8 Million Fine Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in Matt Vespa
Advertisement