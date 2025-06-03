Did You Catch Axios' Recent Headlines About the Boulder Terror Attack? Who's Running the Site?

There was another antisemitic terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, over the weekend. Mohamed Soliman, an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa, decided to burn Jewish demonstrators who were holding an event to raise awareness for the Gaza hostages. Soliman threw incendiary devices and had a makeshift flamethrower, shouting “Free Palestine.” Six people were injured. There were no fatalities.

Some outlets were more atrocious than others in their coverage. Axios was on another level. Some of their headlines obfuscated, deflected, and outright sanitized what happened at this pro-Israel event.

Notice which word Axios left off https://t.co/PIViwCPafp — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2025

wtf is going on over at Axios today? pic.twitter.com/A5QqflWlE1 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 2, 2025

“With the suspect in the Boulder attack having entered the U.S. and sought asylum during the Biden administration, Trump used the event to tout his administration’s anti-immigration policies and bash Biden’s.”

Who is running this account? Antisemites? Pro-Hamas clowns? The inordinately dense?

Soliman entered the country under Biden, which means the former braindead president imported a terrorist.

Biden is to blame. Democrats are to blame. These are their people. They’ll deny it, but their reserved nature during the 2024 election over the Gaza War says everything. They knew they needed these vicious antisemites’ votes in that contest, and it wasn’t enough. It’s why Democrats fumed that the Gaza war raged throughout the year. It’s a choice between freedom and terrorism. It’s not a hard decision, but for the average liberal Democrat, this is an enigma wrapped in a riddle.