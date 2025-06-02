Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN

While CNN might be trash when it comes to covering incidents of antisemitic terrorism, they still can hide everything Democrats are doing wrong. Remember that dismal 21 percent approval numbers the party had with voters? Well, it got worse.

Advertisement

Two new figures from CNN’s polling showed that 16 percent of Americans felt the Democrats had strong leaders. Only 19 percent said Democrats get anything done. All this party does is whine about Trump, cater to their ‘woke,’ unhinged voter sects, and go on MSNBC to repeat pre-packaged and poorly communicated talking points.

🚨 BREAKING: CNN SHOCKED as 59% of Democrats believe their *OWN PARTY* does not get things done, 68% that they don't have strong leaders.



And only 16% of Americans say the Democratic Party has "strong leaders," 19% say Democrats "get things done."



Huge yikes. pic.twitter.com/nZso0d5iCE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2025

Some of these figures are driven down by progressives still seething over Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) capitulation in the government funding showdown. The man had no leverage, and he knew it. The Left, however, wants Democrats to fight, and they can’t. They have no leader, message, or agenda. The only people stopping Trump are these unelected district judges engaging in this judicial coup.

It's a window into the long rebuild ahead for our political enemies. Without a charismatic leader, these figures are unlikely to rebound soon. With no substance or alternate agenda to sell voters, Democrats can only hope for Trump and the GOP to self-immolate, which could happen. It’s also a stupid bet, exacerbating the latter figure in this survey: these people don’t get anything done.