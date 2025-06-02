Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions
Tipsheet

Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline' Nonsense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Sayles, file

The media is trying to plant the seeds that maybe President Trump is in cognitive decline as well. But rest assured, the media will be there to cover the story because they missed Joe Biden’s cover-up. Get lost with that trash, guys. The Democrats and the press knowingly buried stories about Joe Biden drooling into his soup out of political necessity. They knew—everyone knew. We were right all along. The surreal part is that there are books by reporters diving into the extent of the cover-up they were part of; it’s truly amazing

So, when former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd tried to play the ‘Trump is in the same boat mentally’ card with Piers Morgan, the British host couldn’t allow that to slide. First, he noted that he’s known Trump for 20 years. Second, staying up late and posting on social media isn’t a sign of cognitive decline. Last, there is no difference between Trump now and how he was during his first presidency. Biden went from slow-mo to drooling vegetable in about eight weeks starting in 2021. No one really saw him in 2023-24. That’s odd, and Trump is the most accessible president in recent memory. Biden was not, so Todd’s point is laughable deflecting. 

You guys blew it, and it’s yet another major story that you scuttled due to political bias. You botched the Russian collusion story, you covered up Joe Biden’s mental decline, and the legacy media can’t report on anything this administration does accurately. 

Also, Todd, no—no one believes that Trump is in mental decline except the unhinged masses who are on BlueSky.

